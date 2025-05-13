MAN STEALS 11 CATTLE, SELLS THEM

A 24-YEAR-OLD Nyanga man reportedly stole 11 cattle and sold them to a farmer in the area for US$1 740 as cases of stocktheft in Manicaland Province increase.
The suspect,
Sylvester Tembo allegedly committed the offence in the company of two
accomplices who are still at large.
Upon his
arrest, he was found in possession of US$500 cash which was part of his share
from sale of the cattle.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“On May 8,
2025, police in Nyanga tracked and arrested Sylvester Tembo aged 24 in
connection with a case of stocktheft which occurred at Jani Village, Katerere
area in Ruwangwe during the night on May 7, 2025 where 11 cattle were stolen.
“Investigations
by the police revealed that the suspect and his accomplices identified as
Wellington Mupezeni and Nigel stole the cattle and sold them to Edson Gotekote
at Sabamba Village for US$1 740.
“The arrest
lead to the recovery of the stolen cattle and US$500 cash, which had been given
to Sylvester Tembo as his share from the selling of the stolen stock. The other
suspects are on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest
police station,” he said.
In March this
year, police in Chimanimani reacted quickly and arrested five suspects who were
busy skinning a beast that had allegedly been stolen from a local farmer.
The suspects
were Wilbert Tunge (21), Panashe Mawunga (23), Paul Mudzonda (40), Obern Muriro
(44) and Dorcas Mukameso (62) — all of Maraisi Village, Chief Mutambara and
were arrested in connection with the theft of a beast belonging to Mr Eliah
Masango (83).
One of the
suspects, Mawunga operates a butchery at Wengezi Business Centre, and had paid
Tunge US$200 for the ox. The US$200 was recovered by the police at the scene.
In another
case, police in Headlands also arrested three suspected cattle rustlers before
recovering two cattle.
The suspects
were Tafadzwa Marima (38), Jaison Gwemende (52) and Paul Govero (17) — all of
Zambara in Headlands and were arrested for allegedly stealing cattle belonging
to Mr Petros Meke and Mr Petros Sarauchireva.
Headlands has
been topping nationally for cases of stock theft, leading to ZRP hosting the
2024 National Anti-Stock Theft campaign in the area.
