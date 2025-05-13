MAN STEALS 11 CATTLE, SELLS THEM

A 24-YEAR-OLD Nyanga man reportedly stole 11 cattle and sold them to a farmer in the area for US$1 740 as cases of stocktheft in Manicaland Province increase.

The suspect, Sylvester Tembo allegedly committed the offence in the company of two accomplices who are still at large.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of US$500 cash which was part of his share from sale of the cattle.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On May 8, 2025, police in Nyanga tracked and arrested Sylvester Tembo aged 24 in connection with a case of stocktheft which occurred at Jani Village, Katerere area in Ruwangwe during the night on May 7, 2025 where 11 cattle were stolen.

“Investigations by the police revealed that the suspect and his accomplices identified as Wellington Mupezeni and Nigel stole the cattle and sold them to Edson Gotekote at Sabamba Village for US$1 740.

“The arrest lead to the recovery of the stolen cattle and US$500 cash, which had been given to Sylvester Tembo as his share from the selling of the stolen stock. The other suspects are on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

In March this year, police in Chimanimani reacted quickly and arrested five suspects who were busy skinning a beast that had allegedly been stolen from a local farmer.

The suspects were Wilbert Tunge (21), Panashe Mawunga (23), Paul Mudzonda (40), Obern Muriro (44) and Dorcas Mukameso (62) — all of Maraisi Village, Chief Mutambara and were arrested in connection with the theft of a beast belonging to Mr Eliah Masango (83).

One of the suspects, Mawunga operates a butchery at Wengezi Business Centre, and had paid Tunge US$200 for the ox. The US$200 was recovered by the police at the scene.

In another case, police in Headlands also arrested three suspected cattle rustlers before recovering two cattle.

The suspects were Tafadzwa Marima (38), Jaison Gwemende (52) and Paul Govero (17) — all of Zambara in Headlands and were arrested for allegedly stealing cattle belonging to Mr Petros Meke and Mr Petros Sarauchireva.

Headlands has been topping nationally for cases of stock theft, leading to ZRP hosting the 2024 National Anti-Stock Theft campaign in the area.