ZIM STUDENT DIES IN CHINA

The family of the Zimbabwean student who died battling cancer in China has expressed their gratitude after receiving various donations to help repatriate her remains back to the country.

Shamiso Althea Gozho who was studying towards a Master’s Degree in IT died on April 20 after a long battle with cancer.

She was 24.

The family had indicated that they were facing financial challenges to raise US$26 000 to repatriate her remains back to Zimbabwe for burial at their home in Nyabira.

In an interview with H-Metro, Rachel Gozho, who is the family spokesperson said they have been overwhelmed by the support

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us to bring Althea home, the donations have been coming and we are almost meeting the required amount.

“As it stands, we are waiting for the Zimbabwean Embassy in China to process paperwork in five working days before authorities in China grant us permission to repatriate the body to Zimbabwe.

“However, we want to express our gratitude to everyone who contributed here in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world,” said Rachel.

Rachel said they are hoping that the body will be flown in during the weekend while burial is likely to be conducted next week.

Althea’s friends and family members have described her as a loving person. H Metro