HARARE COUNCILLOR SHIELDS LAND BARONS, CLASHES WITH COUNCIL BOSS

Harare City Council (HCC) councillor Blessing Duma is under fire for allegedly shielding land barons in the capital city.

Duma is not new to scandals involving land barons. Last year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission swooped on him for extortion.

Duma, who was the chairperson of the audit committee, allegedly coerced the director of housing and community services, Admore Nhekairo, to sign allocation letters for two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign.

The beneficiates are listed as Walter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.

Duma reportedly threatened Nhekairo with unspecified action, which he said would be taken by the audit committee if he did not sign the allocation letters, council reports indicate. It also emerged that there was a cartel of land barons using Duma in land grab deals.

“Duma is being used by a cartel of land barons to fight Nhekairo,” a council official said.

“They have invaded four sites in Mabvuku and Tafara and already there is an outcry from residents as they are encroaching onto graves and land reserved for recreational purposes.”

One of the council officials targeted by the cartel of land barons is principal allocations officer, Edgar Dzehonye.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume warned councillors against involving themselves in nefarious activities.

“Councillors must not involve themselves in nefarious activities,” he said.

“The role of councillors is to facilitate fairness and equity.”

Duma did not answer his mobile phone when attempts were made to contact him for a comment. Newsday