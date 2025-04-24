HARARE COUNCILLOR SHIELDS LAND BARONS, CLASHES WITH COUNCIL BOSS

Harare City Council (HCC) councillor Blessing Duma is under fire for allegedly shielding land barons in the capital city.
Duma is not new
to scandals involving land barons. Last year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission swooped on him for extortion.
Duma, who was
the chairperson of the audit committee, allegedly coerced the director of
housing and community services, Admore Nhekairo, to sign allocation letters for
two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign.
The
beneficiates are listed as Walter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.
Duma reportedly
threatened Nhekairo with unspecified action, which he said would be taken by
the audit committee if he did not sign the allocation letters, council reports
indicate. It also emerged that there was a cartel of land barons using Duma in
land grab deals.
“Duma is being
used by a cartel of land barons to fight Nhekairo,” a council official said.
“They have
invaded four sites in Mabvuku and Tafara and already there is an outcry from
residents as they are encroaching onto graves and land reserved for
recreational purposes.”
One of the
council officials targeted by the cartel of land barons is principal
allocations officer, Edgar Dzehonye.
Harare mayor
Jacob Mafume warned councillors against involving themselves in nefarious
activities.
“Councillors
must not involve themselves in nefarious activities,” he said.
“The role of
councillors is to facilitate fairness and equity.”
Duma did not
answer his mobile phone when attempts were made to contact him for a comment. Newsday
