ZANU PF MP SUCCUMBS TO CANCER

Insiza North legislator and businessman Cde Farai Taruvinga has died.
He was 53.
Cde Taruvinga
succumbed to cancer yesterday at his family home in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo.
Matabeleland South Zanu PF Provincial chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu confirmed
Cde Taruvinga’s death.
“I can confirm
that we have lost the Member of the National Assembly for Insiza North. He had
been unwell for some time,” said Cde Ndlovu.
A close friend
of the legislator, Mr Sifiso ‘Mafifi’ Mpofu, said Cde Taruvinga had been
battling cancer. “He passed on at around 8AM at his home in Hillside, Bulawayo.
He had been battling high-grade sarcoma cancer,” he said.
Mr Mpofu said
more details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due
course.
Cde Taruvinga
was serving his second term as a Member of the National Assembly and was a
well-established businessman with interests in mining, retail and
entertainment.
He was the
director of Progress Mine, Filabusi Abattoir, Skuta Irrigation Scheme, Anradel
Cattle Ranch and Marvel Shopping and Leisure Centre.
During his
tenure as MP, he initiated various developmental projects aimed at improving
Insiza North. His long-term vision included transforming the district into a
thriving economic hub. One of his flagship projects was the construction of a
multi-million-dollar upmarket business complex in Gwatemba, which has been
driving economic activity in the remote area.
Cde Taruvinga
was also recognised for his entrepreneurial success, winning the Zimbabwe
National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Beyond
business and politics, he was dedicated to community development and
philanthropy. Herald
