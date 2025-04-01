ZANU PF MP SUCCUMBS TO CANCER

Insiza North legislator and businessman Cde Farai Taruvinga has died.

He was 53.

Cde Taruvinga succumbed to cancer yesterday at his family home in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo. Matabeleland South Zanu PF Provincial chairman Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu confirmed Cde Taruvinga’s death.

“I can confirm that we have lost the Member of the National Assembly for Insiza North. He had been unwell for some time,” said Cde Ndlovu.

A close friend of the legislator, Mr Sifiso ‘Mafifi’ Mpofu, said Cde Taruvinga had been battling cancer. “He passed on at around 8AM at his home in Hillside, Bulawayo. He had been battling high-grade sarcoma cancer,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said more details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due course.

Cde Taruvinga was serving his second term as a Member of the National Assembly and was a well-established businessman with interests in mining, retail and entertainment.

He was the director of Progress Mine, Filabusi Abattoir, Skuta Irrigation Scheme, Anradel Cattle Ranch and Marvel Shopping and Leisure Centre.

During his tenure as MP, he initiated various developmental projects aimed at improving Insiza North. His long-term vision included transforming the district into a thriving economic hub. One of his flagship projects was the construction of a multi-million-dollar upmarket business complex in Gwatemba, which has been driving economic activity in the remote area.

Cde Taruvinga was also recognised for his entrepreneurial success, winning the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Beyond business and politics, he was dedicated to community development and philanthropy. Herald