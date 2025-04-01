CO-OPT TAGWIREI : ZANU PF HRE PROVINCE

The Zanu PF Harare provincial executive has recommended the co-option of businessman Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the ruling party’s Central Committee.

The Central Committee is the principal organ of Congress which acts on its behalf when it is not in session. Among other things, it implements all policies, resolutions, directives, decisions and programmes enunciated by Congress.

Cde Tagwirei is one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent businesspersons with interests in several sectors, including energy, mining, transport, construction and agriculture.

He is the founder and chief executive officer of the petroleum giant, Sakunda Holdings Group, and over the years, has expanded his business empire to cover key sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Harare Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at the party’s offices in the capital yesterday, provincial chair Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said members of the Central Committee in Harare had proposed that Cde Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.

“Cde Tagwirei is a party member in the Harare Metropolitan Province. He is a well-known business strategist,” he said. According to Cde Masimirembwa, Cde Tagwirei’s forward-thinking business leadership will bring immense value to the party.

He described Cde Tagwirei as “an indispensable force, destined to spearhead a new era of economic prosperity for the party.”

“So, the proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee and the PCC unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF. We are going to submit this recommendation to the party’s Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu stating that this is the recommendation from Harare Province,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

He also revealed that President Mnangagwa had encouraged the province to hold two PCC meetings: one for economic issues and one for political issues.

Zanu PF Harare province deputy secretary for Economic Development Cde Andy Mhlanga said Cde Tagwirei has been a long-time benefactor of the party and as such, the moment is opportune for him to assume a leadership position.

Zanu PF Harare Youth chairman, Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, commended the decision taken by the province and said Cde Tagwirei has been instrumental in mobilising resources for the party.

“We are happy that Cde Tagwirei will give advice and direction in the growth of the party. He is always available in times of need for the party. We support the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the highest party organ,” said Cde Mahachi.

The PCC also co-opted Cde Voyage Dambuza as the Harare province Political Commissar taking over from Cde Kudakwashe Damson, who is now an ordinary card-carrying member.

Meanwhile, Cde Masimirembwa also revealed that the PCC conducted its meeting peacefully, as the majority of Zimbabweans shunned calls for street protests by fugitive ex-Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza.

The province, he said, is fully behind the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa to continue working towards fulfilling Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-income economy. Herald