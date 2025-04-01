CO-OPT TAGWIREI : ZANU PF HRE PROVINCE

The Zanu PF Harare provincial executive has recommended the co-option of businessman Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the ruling party’s Central Committee.
The Central
Committee is the principal organ of Congress which acts on its behalf when it
is not in session. Among other things, it implements all policies, resolutions,
directives, decisions and programmes enunciated by Congress.
Cde Tagwirei is
one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent businesspersons with interests in several
sectors, including energy, mining, transport, construction and agriculture.
He is the
founder and chief executive officer of the petroleum giant, Sakunda Holdings
Group, and over the years, has expanded his business empire to cover key
sectors of the economy.
Speaking at the
Zanu PF Harare Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at the party’s
offices in the capital yesterday, provincial chair Cde Godwills Masimirembwa
said members of the Central Committee in Harare had proposed that Cde Tagwirei
be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.
“Cde Tagwirei
is a party member in the Harare Metropolitan Province. He is a well-known
business strategist,” he said. According to Cde Masimirembwa, Cde Tagwirei’s
forward-thinking business leadership will bring immense value to the party.
He described
Cde Tagwirei as “an indispensable force, destined to spearhead a new era of
economic prosperity for the party.”
“So, the
proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee and the PCC
unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of
Zanu PF. We are going to submit this recommendation to the party’s Secretary
General Dr Obert Mpofu stating that this is the recommendation from Harare
Province,” said Cde Masimirembwa.
He also
revealed that President Mnangagwa had encouraged the province to hold two PCC
meetings: one for economic issues and one for political issues.
Zanu PF Harare
province deputy secretary for Economic Development Cde Andy Mhlanga said Cde
Tagwirei has been a long-time benefactor of the party and as such, the moment
is opportune for him to assume a leadership position.
Zanu PF Harare
Youth chairman, Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, commended the decision taken by the
province and said Cde Tagwirei has been instrumental in mobilising resources
for the party.
“We are happy
that Cde Tagwirei will give advice and direction in the growth of the party. He
is always available in times of need for the party. We support the co-option of
Cde Tagwirei into the highest party organ,” said Cde Mahachi.
The PCC also
co-opted Cde Voyage Dambuza as the Harare province Political Commissar taking
over from Cde Kudakwashe Damson, who is now an ordinary card-carrying member.
Meanwhile, Cde
Masimirembwa also revealed that the PCC conducted its meeting peacefully, as
the majority of Zimbabweans shunned calls for street protests by fugitive
ex-Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza.
The province,
he said, is fully behind the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa to
continue working towards fulfilling Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-income
economy. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment