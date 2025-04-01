JUDGE DISMISSAL ABOVE BOARD : CONCOURT

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has declared that President Mnangagwa acted within his constitutional mandate when he dismissed former High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere.

This decision followed a tribunal’s recommendation, four years ago, that she be removed from office due to gross incompetence.

Justice Ndewere had challenged her dismissal before the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration that the President had not fulfilled his constitutional obligations when he removed her from the bench on 17 June 2021.

She also sought reinstatement as a judge, with back pay and benefits, arguing that the tribunal’s recommendation was invalid and unlawful.

Represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Ndewere contended that the tribunal had overstepped its authority and failed to follow the procedures outlined in the Constitution and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics).

The Constitutional Court, consisting of Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, Anne-Mary Gowora, Ben Hlatshwayo, Bharat Patel, Tendai Uchena, and Nicholas Mathonsi, ruled unanimously against her.

Justice Garwe, delivering the judgment, stated that the President had acted by section 187 of the Constitution. The court found no legal basis for Ndewere’s claim and dismissed her application.

“There can be no gainsaying that the President fulfilled his constitutional obligations in section 187 of the Constitution. In the circumstances, the applicant has no cause of action against the President,” ruled Justice Garwe.

Justice Garwe further observed that Ndewere’s application failed to comply with well-established legal principles.

He remarked: “An applicant who seeks to vindicate a constitutional right by impugning the conduct of a State functionary must identify the functionary and the impugned conduct with reasonable precision. In the present matter, there has been glaring failure on the part of the applicant to comply with this very clear position of the law.”

Ndewere had argued that her removal violated her right to equality before the law, claiming she was treated differently from other judges who had faced disciplinary proceedings.

She alleged that Chief Justice Luke Malaba bypassed the requirement to appoint a panel of three judges to investigate the allegations against her, as mandated by the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics). She also claimed that the charges presented by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the tribunal were inconsistent and discriminatory.

Ms Mtetwa argued that the tribunal and the JSC had failed to follow the proper procedures, rendering their recommendations unlawful.

She submitted that the President should not have acted on the tribunal’s advice without ensuring that all constitutional processes had been observed.

However, the court rejected these arguments, emphasising that the President’s role, under section 187(8) of the Constitution, is to act on the tribunal’s recommendations without questioning their validity.

Mrs Venrandah Munyoro, representing the President, maintained that the Constitution does not grant the President discretion to assess the legality of the tribunal’s processes.

She argued that the President had fulfilled his constitutional duty by implementing the tribunal’s recommendations, as required by law.

The court also noted that Ndewere’s application failed to meet the legal standard for challenging the President’s actions.

Justice Garwe referred to a previous case, Joyce Teurai Ropa Mujuru v The President of Zimbabwe & Five Others, to highlight the need for applicants to identify the constitutional obligation at issue and demonstrate how it was violated.

He stated that Ndewere’s application lacked specificity and precision, rendering her claim untenable.

The court concluded that Ndewere did not establish a valid cause of action against the President.

Despite the serious accusations Ndewere made against the Chief Justice, the JSC, and the tribunal, she did not cite them as respondents.

Justice Garwe described this omission as significant and noted that it undermined her case.

The court ruled that no costs would be awarded, considering the circumstances of the matter. Herald