YOU WERE SENT BY GEZA : MINISTER BLOCKS CORRUPTION PROBE

Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe is in the eye of a storm for allegedly stopping the arrest of a chief director in his ministry facing allegations of corruption.
sources said attempts by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to nab
chief director Shingirai Mushamba were futile owing to Garwe’s alleged
interference, raising concern about accountability and integrity issues within
government.
Garwe dismissed
the allegations when contacted for comment.
“I am
dismissing the allegations with the contempt they deserve,” he told NewsDay.
“My ministry
does not fall under the control of Zacc. l think those that are raising the
allegations against me were sent by Blessed Geza.”
Geza has been
exposing alleged corrupt businesspersons and government and Zanu PF officials.
NewsDay heard
that Mushamba, who is the chief director of spatial planning and development in
the ministry, faces allegations of extortion and criminal abuse of office.
Reports
indicate that Garwe’s alleged interference occurred on two distinct occasions,
creating a wave of discontent that prompted whistleblowers in the ministry to
raise alarm.
“It is alarming
to see a government official using their power to obstruct justice,” a ministry
source familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“This behaviour
undermines the very principles of transparency and accountability that Zacc
stands for.”
The first
incident allegedly occurred more than a fortnight ago when Zacc attempted to
arrest the chief director over accusations of fraudulent activities in relation
to local government land transactions.
Reports suggest
that Garwe intervened, urging the anti-graft body to halt the arrest because
the chief director was crucial in preparations for the commissioning of the
Mbare Musika Hub in Harare by Mnangagwa.
The second
incident reportedly occurred when Zacc agents sought to apprehend Mushamba
again.
It is alleged
that Garwe had preemptively written a letter to Zacc, requesting another
“favour” to avoid the arrest.
Further
allegations said Garwe claimed that Mushamba was instrumental in the ministry's
preparations for the Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe, Midlands.
Sources said
the interference not only compromised the integrity of Zacc but also sent a
disheartening signal regarding government's commitment to combating corruption.
