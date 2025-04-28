YOU WERE SENT BY GEZA : MINISTER BLOCKS CORRUPTION PROBE

Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe is in the eye of a storm for allegedly stopping the arrest of a chief director in his ministry facing allegations of corruption.

Informed sources said attempts by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to nab chief director Shingirai Mushamba were futile owing to Garwe’s alleged interference, raising concern about accountability and integrity issues within government.

Garwe dismissed the allegations when contacted for comment.

“I am dismissing the allegations with the contempt they deserve,” he told NewsDay.

“My ministry does not fall under the control of Zacc. l think those that are raising the allegations against me were sent by Blessed Geza.”

Geza has been exposing alleged corrupt businesspersons and government and Zanu PF officials.

NewsDay heard that Mushamba, who is the chief director of spatial planning and development in the ministry, faces allegations of extortion and criminal abuse of office.

Reports indicate that Garwe’s alleged interference occurred on two distinct occasions, creating a wave of discontent that prompted whistleblowers in the ministry to raise alarm.

“It is alarming to see a government official using their power to obstruct justice,” a ministry source familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This behaviour undermines the very principles of transparency and accountability that Zacc stands for.”

The first incident allegedly occurred more than a fortnight ago when Zacc attempted to arrest the chief director over accusations of fraudulent activities in relation to local government land transactions.

Reports suggest that Garwe intervened, urging the anti-graft body to halt the arrest because the chief director was crucial in preparations for the commissioning of the Mbare Musika Hub in Harare by Mnangagwa.

The second incident reportedly occurred when Zacc agents sought to apprehend Mushamba again.

It is alleged that Garwe had preemptively written a letter to Zacc, requesting another “favour” to avoid the arrest.

Further allegations said Garwe claimed that Mushamba was instrumental in the ministry's preparations for the Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe, Midlands.

Sources said the interference not only compromised the integrity of Zacc but also sent a disheartening signal regarding government's commitment to combating corruption. Newsday