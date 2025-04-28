MAN BLOWS SELF UP, ONLY TEETH RECOVERED

A Kwekwe man committed suicide by allegedly blowing himself up using explosives on Independence Day and Police only managed to recover his teeth.
Police only
recovered blood-stained teeth from Talent Runi’s (25) rented room in Mbizo,
Kwekwe.
Midlands Deputy
Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare confirmed the matter
to The Mirror.
“Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide case in which a
25-year-old Mbizo man was found dead in his room with his teeth blown out and
blood stains were all over,” said Ngawagare.
The incident
happened around 12 pm.
Circumstances
are that Runi and his cousin Tinotenda Tsvangira arrived in Kwekwe from Gokwe.
After they
parted ways, Tsvangira’s aunt phoned him and told him that Runi was
contemplating suicide.
Tsvangira
rushed to Runi’s place and found all entrances locked. He entered the room
through a window and discovered that Runi had died and his blood had spattered
on the walls.
He filed a
Police report and officers who attended the scene only recovered teeth, used
and unused explosives, igniting cords and a box of matches scattered in the
room. Masvingo Mirror
