MAN BLOWS SELF UP, ONLY TEETH RECOVERED



A Kwekwe man committed suicide by allegedly blowing himself up using explosives on Independence Day and Police only managed to recover his teeth.

Police only recovered blood-stained teeth from Talent Runi’s (25) rented room in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

Midlands Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide case in which a 25-year-old Mbizo man was found dead in his room with his teeth blown out and blood stains were all over,” said Ngawagare.

The incident happened around 12 pm.

Circumstances are that Runi and his cousin Tinotenda Tsvangira arrived in Kwekwe from Gokwe.

After they parted ways, Tsvangira’s aunt phoned him and told him that Runi was contemplating suicide.

Tsvangira rushed to Runi’s place and found all entrances locked. He entered the room through a window and discovered that Runi had died and his blood had spattered on the walls.

He filed a Police report and officers who attended the scene only recovered teeth, used and unused explosives, igniting cords and a box of matches scattered in the room. Masvingo Mirror