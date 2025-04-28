KILLER KOMBI RIVER JAILED

An errant kombi driver was on Friday sentenced to three years in prison and had his driver’s license cancelled and was prohibited from driving for two years.

Blessmore Nyamasoka 29, was convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya.

Twelve months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and two years are effective.

In addition, his licence was cancelled in respect of classes 2 & 4 and he is prohibited from driving for two years.

Allegations are that on January 7 Nyamasoka was driving a Toyota Hiace along Nemakonde Way carrying 15 passengers.

Upon reaching a certain point near Suffolk road, he encroached into the oncoming traffic lane and caused a head-on collision with a Honda Fit registration which was being driven by Respect Mawadzi, who had two passengers.

Due to the impact, nine passengers, seven from the kombi and two from the other party’s vehicle sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures and were taken to Parrenyatwa hospital for treatment.

On February 2 one of the passengers Rukodzi Kundishora succumbed to the injuries from the accident.

The court ruled that Nyamasoka was negligent as he drove at an excessive speed in the circumstances, failed to keep a proper outlook, failed to act reasonably when the accident seemed imminent and drove against oncoming traffic. H Metro