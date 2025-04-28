KILLER KOMBI RIVER JAILED

An errant kombi driver was on Friday sentenced to three years in prison and had his driver’s license cancelled and was prohibited from driving for two years.
Blessmore
Nyamasoka 29, was convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Apollonia
Marutya.
Twelve months
were suspended on condition of good behaviour and two years are effective.
In addition,
his licence was cancelled in respect of classes 2 & 4 and he is prohibited
from driving for two years.
Allegations are
that on January 7 Nyamasoka was driving a Toyota Hiace along Nemakonde Way
carrying 15 passengers.
Upon reaching a
certain point near Suffolk road, he encroached into the oncoming traffic lane
and caused a head-on collision with a Honda Fit registration which was being
driven by Respect Mawadzi, who had two passengers.
Due to the
impact, nine passengers, seven from the kombi and two from the other party’s
vehicle sustained serious head injuries and multiple fractures and were taken
to Parrenyatwa hospital for treatment.
On February 2
one of the passengers Rukodzi Kundishora succumbed to the injuries from the
accident.
The court ruled
that Nyamasoka was negligent as he drove at an excessive speed in the
circumstances, failed to keep a proper outlook, failed to act reasonably when
the accident seemed imminent and drove against oncoming traffic. H Metro
