WOMAN DEFENDS BABY DADDY AS MURDERED ZIMBA IS BURIED



The gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean man in South Africa in a love triangle has left his family demanding answers on, among many things, the whereabouts of his clothes.

Emmanuel Muhamba was murdered by a Ugandan national in a case involving a Zimbabwean woman identified as Ntombizodwa.

Reports are that the lady was also in a relationship with a Ugandan man, which triggered the murder incident.

The case is being investigated at Sandton Police Station under murder case number 138/04/2025.

According to the police statement, the incident occurred on April 5, at around 4.30 pm at Mzanzi Building, corner 12th and Rivonia Road.

The deceased was bumped by a motor vehicle, a Ford Ranger, which hit him twice and ran over him several times.

Emmanuel left behind a wife and child.

He was buried on Saturday in Mashava, leaving the family with many questions and demanding answers.

The SAPS statement said: “The investigating officer received a complaint, and when he arrived at the scene, they found an African man lying on the ground with injuries all over his body.

“The paramedics arrived and certified him death.”

His brother said they need answers since his brother’s clothes are nowhere to be seen.

“The police should be answerable because from what I picked when I talked to them, it seems they don’t want to arrest the suspect.

“The car which was used to kill him has not been impounded, and the person who was driving it is walking free.

“His clothes are missing, and they are acting like they don’t know the accused person.

“Why are they delaying. His body had no case number. Why is the Investigating Officer not arresting the driver who had the car?” he said.

He also said, why is the girlfriend not being questioned.

“On the day in question, reports are that they had an altercation. We just want justice, and why are all the guys who were at the scene not questioned?

“Why is the girlfriend not being arrested?

“The body was identified, but they were trying to hide the docket. We went to the scene, the following day, the police gave us the wrong case number, 130 instead of 138.

“I then made a follow-up, and got the correct docket.”

He also said, as the norm, they should have seen the clothes of the deceased.

“The clothes he was wearing at the time cannot be found, we are demanding answers from there.

“On his death certificate, there was no case number of murder, there are many loopholes.

“We went to look for footage, and the police officer is threatening us not to circulate the details.

“He didn’t want it to be circulated, and he tells us to keep the issue private.

“His businesses are working normal, and the girlfriend is still talking to the suspect.

“These two guys from Uganda, who were at the scene, are walking free,” he added.

However, Ntombizodwa said:

“On the day, I stood between them to prevent them from fighting.

“Emmanuel hit the screen of the vehicle.

“I found him already on the ground, and I don’t even know how he ended up there.

“My baby daddy then drove the car and bumped on him,” she said.

“I agree that I once dated Emmanuel in January and February this year.

“End of February, we broke up with Emmanuel for my safety and my kids because there are some guys who posted a video, I was with Emmanuel to my baby daddy, who is the suspect.

“I stopped talking to Emmanuel, and on Saturday, they seemed to be drinking together before he was killed.

“I asked Emmanuel why he was at the same place, and they started fighting but he was throwing stones at the car, that’s when my baby daddy attacked him,” she added.

Ntombizodwa said she met Emmanuel as her customer.

“We met at Rivonia, he was my customer buying parts for motor bikes and things were difficult by that time, so I had to date Emmanuel.

“I have two kids with the Ugandan, and we have been together for almost three years.”

She said, the whole issue started when the suspect found out about Emmanuel.

“Those guys who came with Emmanuel took some videos when I was with him, and I didn’t know he was staying with Emmanuel, and they sent the video to my baby dad.

“That incident created the whole fight, and I then told Emmanuel to stop communicating with me.

“I didn’t lie to him, and I told my baby daddy about Emmanuel, but he was angry,” she said.

A close source, said, on the day in question, the whole murder case was planned.

“On the day, they diverted the route from where they were supposed to go.

“It was a planned thing, they wanted him drunk. These guys were at home drinking beer with other guys from Uganda from the morning and they decided to go to look for meat and passed through the shop of the suspect.” H Metro