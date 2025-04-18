WOMAN DEFENDS BABY DADDY AS MURDERED ZIMBA IS BURIED

The gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean man in South Africa in a love triangle has left his family demanding answers on, among many things, the whereabouts of his clothes.
Emmanuel
Muhamba was murdered by a Ugandan national in a case involving a Zimbabwean
woman identified as Ntombizodwa.
Reports are
that the lady was also in a relationship with a Ugandan man, which triggered
the murder incident.
The case is
being investigated at Sandton Police Station under murder case number
138/04/2025.
According to
the police statement, the incident occurred on April 5, at around 4.30 pm at
Mzanzi Building, corner 12th and Rivonia Road.
The deceased
was bumped by a motor vehicle, a Ford
Ranger, which hit him twice and ran over him several times.
Emmanuel left
behind a wife and child.
He was buried
on Saturday in Mashava, leaving the family with many questions and demanding
answers.
The SAPS
statement said: “The investigating officer received a complaint, and when he
arrived at the scene, they found an African man lying on the ground with
injuries all over his body.
“The paramedics
arrived and certified him death.”
His brother
said they need answers since his brother’s clothes are nowhere to be seen.
“The police
should be answerable because from what I picked when I talked to them, it seems
they don’t want to arrest the suspect.
“The car which
was used to kill him has not been impounded, and the person who was driving it
is walking free.
“His clothes
are missing, and they are acting like they don’t know the accused person.
“Why are they
delaying. His body had no case number. Why is the Investigating Officer not
arresting the driver who had the car?” he said.
He also said,
why is the girlfriend not being questioned.
“On the day in
question, reports are that they had an altercation. We just want justice, and
why are all the guys who were at the scene not questioned?
“Why is the
girlfriend not being arrested?
“The body was
identified, but they were trying to hide the docket. We went to the scene, the
following day, the police gave us the wrong case number, 130 instead of 138.
“I then made a
follow-up, and got the correct docket.”
He also said,
as the norm, they should have seen the clothes of the deceased.
“The clothes he
was wearing at the time cannot be found, we are demanding answers from there.
“On his death
certificate, there was no case number of murder, there are many loopholes.
“We went to
look for footage, and the police officer is threatening us not to circulate the
details.
“He didn’t want
it to be circulated, and he tells us to keep the issue private.
“His businesses
are working normal, and the girlfriend is still talking to the suspect.
“These two guys
from Uganda, who were at the scene, are walking free,” he added.
However,
Ntombizodwa said:
“On the day, I
stood between them to prevent them from fighting.
“Emmanuel hit
the screen of the vehicle.
“I found him
already on the ground, and I don’t even know how he ended up there.
“My baby daddy
then drove the car and bumped on him,” she said.
“I agree that I
once dated Emmanuel in January and February this year.
“End of
February, we broke up with Emmanuel for my safety and my kids because there are
some guys who posted a video, I was with Emmanuel to my baby daddy, who is the
suspect.
“I stopped
talking to Emmanuel, and on Saturday, they seemed to be drinking together
before he was killed.
“I asked
Emmanuel why he was at the same place, and they started fighting but he was
throwing stones at the car, that’s when my baby daddy attacked him,” she added.
Ntombizodwa
said she met Emmanuel as her customer.
“We met at
Rivonia, he was my customer buying parts for motor bikes and things were
difficult by that time, so I had to date Emmanuel.
“I have two
kids with the Ugandan, and we have been together for almost three years.”
She said, the
whole issue started when the suspect found out about Emmanuel.
“Those guys who
came with Emmanuel took some videos when I was with him, and I didn’t know he
was staying with Emmanuel, and they sent the video to my baby dad.
“That incident
created the whole fight, and I then told Emmanuel to stop communicating with
me.
“I didn’t lie
to him, and I told my baby daddy about Emmanuel, but he was angry,” she said.
A close source,
said, on the day in question, the whole murder case was planned.
“On the day,
they diverted the route from where they were supposed to go.
“It was a
planned thing, they wanted him drunk. These guys were at home drinking beer
with other guys from Uganda from the morning and they decided to go to look for
meat and passed through the shop of the suspect.” H Metro
