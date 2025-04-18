ROBBERS FAIL TO BLOW UP SAFE, LEAVE WITH NOTHING

Armed robbers who besieged Rusape Town Council head offices last week allegedly got away with nothing after their explosives failed to blow up the cash vaults at the civic centre.
It is suspected
that the same gang pounced at Total 2 CBD Service Station, and escaped with
US$390 that was in the pockets of the fuel attendant after failing to force
open the safe.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed the robberies, saying five robbers tied a security guard, Mr Baldwin
Dumbuka and force-marched him into the council offices.
“On April 10,
at around 6pm, Mr Dumbuka commenced duty at Rusape Town Council premises and
everything was in order. The following day around 1am, Mr Dumbuka was
approached by five unknown males wearing balaclavas.
“They were
armed with iron bars and a bolt cutter. The first suspect pushed open the
guardroom door and ordered Mr Dumbuka to lie down, tied his legs using blanket
threads which they brought. They told him that they only needed cash, and did
not want to harm him.
“Four others
broke into the offices, while one of them remained at the guard room guarding
the complainant. The robbers failed to locate where the safe was, and one of
them returned to the guardroom, untied the complainant and force-marched him
into the cash office.
“The
complainant showed them, and he was tied again, and ordered to lie down in the
passage covered with trench coats.
“The robbers
blasted the safe with explosives, forcibly opened and ransacked offices in
search of cash. They also took the complainant’s small cellphone with two
Buddie lines. They left Mr Dumbuka tied. The complainant later skipped outside
the offices with his legs still tied, and called the neighbouring Rusape
Magistrates’ Court security guard, Mr Hatidane Zvakare, who cut the thread and
advised the police about the incident,” he said.
ZRP Rusape
Central and CID Rusape attended the scene, and no arrests were made.
On April 11, at
around 9.30am, the Scenes of Crime, Harare, CID Rusape and Rusape Central
revisited the scene.
The team
observed that the accused persons had blasted the safe, but failed to blow it
open, and no cash was stolen.
Police have
also launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who raided Total Service
Station, and stole US$390 from a fuel attendant.
The robbers
were stopped from breaking the safe following the arrival of security back up
after an alarm had been raised.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said the robbers were clad in uniforms similar to those worn
by security companies, and armed with iron bars, hammers and a chisel.
“On the same
day around 4am, and at Total 2 CBD Service Station, three unknown robbers
approached the security guard, Mr Mutsa Chiteme and a fuel attendant, Mr
Brighton Bata, soon after he had finished attending to a truck, and about to
get into the shop. Two of the robbers got into the shop, while one remained
outside armed with iron bars, hammers and a chisel.
“They were clad
in a navy blue uniform similar to those used by security companies.
“They were all
wearing balaclavas, and ordered the complainants to lie down, hitting them with
iron bars and hammers on the joints. The first complainant was further hit on
the head by a rubber hammer, while the other robbers demanded cash.
“The robbers
asked to show them the safe, and the complainants complied. They started
breaking the doors using a hammer and iron bars. The first complainant pressed
the panic button, which alarmed the security company which was at the scene
within 10 minutes.
“One of the
robbers who was close to the door alerted his colleagues, and they advanced
towards the security company vehicle.
“One of the
robbers smashed and broke the windscreen of the security company vehicle. The
robbers fled across the Mutare-Harare Road towards the railways park. They left
a hammer and a torch inside the shop. A police report was made. The total value
stolen is US$390, and nothing was recovered,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka. Manica Post
