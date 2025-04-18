ROBBERS FAIL TO BLOW UP SAFE, LEAVE WITH NOTHING

Armed robbers who besieged Rusape Town Council head offices last week allegedly got away with nothing after their explosives failed to blow up the cash vaults at the civic centre.

It is suspected that the same gang pounced at Total 2 CBD Service Station, and escaped with US$390 that was in the pockets of the fuel attendant after failing to force open the safe.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the robberies, saying five robbers tied a security guard, Mr Baldwin Dumbuka and force-marched him into the council offices.

“On April 10, at around 6pm, Mr Dumbuka commenced duty at Rusape Town Council premises and everything was in order. The following day around 1am, Mr Dumbuka was approached by five unknown males wearing balaclavas.

“They were armed with iron bars and a bolt cutter. The first suspect pushed open the guardroom door and ordered Mr Dumbuka to lie down, tied his legs using blanket threads which they brought. They told him that they only needed cash, and did not want to harm him.

“Four others broke into the offices, while one of them remained at the guard room guarding the complainant. The robbers failed to locate where the safe was, and one of them returned to the guardroom, untied the complainant and force-marched him into the cash office.

“The complainant showed them, and he was tied again, and ordered to lie down in the passage covered with trench coats.

“The robbers blasted the safe with explosives, forcibly opened and ransacked offices in search of cash. They also took the complainant’s small cellphone with two Buddie lines. They left Mr Dumbuka tied. The complainant later skipped outside the offices with his legs still tied, and called the neighbouring Rusape Magistrates’ Court security guard, Mr Hatidane Zvakare, who cut the thread and advised the police about the incident,” he said.

ZRP Rusape Central and CID Rusape attended the scene, and no arrests were made.

On April 11, at around 9.30am, the Scenes of Crime, Harare, CID Rusape and Rusape Central revisited the scene.

The team observed that the accused persons had blasted the safe, but failed to blow it open, and no cash was stolen.

Police have also launched a manhunt for three armed robbers who raided Total Service Station, and stole US$390 from a fuel attendant.

The robbers were stopped from breaking the safe following the arrival of security back up after an alarm had been raised.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said the robbers were clad in uniforms similar to those worn by security companies, and armed with iron bars, hammers and a chisel.

“On the same day around 4am, and at Total 2 CBD Service Station, three unknown robbers approached the security guard, Mr Mutsa Chiteme and a fuel attendant, Mr Brighton Bata, soon after he had finished attending to a truck, and about to get into the shop. Two of the robbers got into the shop, while one remained outside armed with iron bars, hammers and a chisel.

“They were clad in a navy blue uniform similar to those used by security companies.

“They were all wearing balaclavas, and ordered the complainants to lie down, hitting them with iron bars and hammers on the joints. The first complainant was further hit on the head by a rubber hammer, while the other robbers demanded cash.

“The robbers asked to show them the safe, and the complainants complied. They started breaking the doors using a hammer and iron bars. The first complainant pressed the panic button, which alarmed the security company which was at the scene within 10 minutes.

“One of the robbers who was close to the door alerted his colleagues, and they advanced towards the security company vehicle.

“One of the robbers smashed and broke the windscreen of the security company vehicle. The robbers fled across the Mutare-Harare Road towards the railways park. They left a hammer and a torch inside the shop. A police report was made. The total value stolen is US$390, and nothing was recovered,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post