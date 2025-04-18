DEAD MAN EXPOSES LAND SCAM

A well crafted scam by a syndicate of deceased estate administrative offices, lawyers, land barons, council officials and some unscrupulous law enforcement agencies has been exposed following the arrest of two men who allegedly forged an application letter seeking approval to construct cluster houses in the name of a deceased person, The Manica Post can reveal.

The stinking revelations came to light following the arrest of a self-employed building constructor, Robson Sibanda (55), of Fern Valley, Mutare and an architecture, Antony Mukozhiwa (54), of Arcadia, Mutare, in connection with the matter.

The duo appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, facing fraud charges last Friday.

This follows their arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers.

The duo was not asked to plead when they appeared before Mr Mahwe, and was remanded out of custody to April 30 on their own cognisant (free bail).

The State is being represented by Mr Chris Munyuku.

Mr Munyuku said sometime in May 2024, Sibanda bought Stand Number 2783 Umtali, being Number 69, Josiah Tongogara Road, belonging to the late Mr Simon Tongi Bhoso from the executor, Mr Albert Chitaunhike.

Investigations confirmed that the late Mr Tongi Simon Bhoso died on March 6, 1999.

However, some beneficiaries contested the disposal of this property and a protracted legal battle ensued.

Despite the ongoing legal battle with other beneficiaries, Sibanda decided to build cluster houses on the contested property.

The court heard that pursuant to his plan, Sibanda allegedly connived with Mukozhiwa, and forged a letter, dated July 8, 2024, purporting it to have been originated by the late Mr Simon Tongi Bhoso seeking authority from Mutare City Council to establish cluster houses on the said property.

“On February 5, 2025, Mutare City Council responded to the application, addressing it to the deceased, requesting for a certified copy of the property’s title deeds so that the application could be processed,” said Mr Munyuku.

He further told the court that on March 4, 2025, Sibanda responded to Mutare City Council’s request and attached the certified copy of the tittle deeds.

However, sometime in March 2025, Mr Onward Bhoso, one of the beneficiaries, requested to see the stand file at Mutare City Council after noticing the developments on the property.

The court heard that Mr Bhoso discovered that an application had been made in his late father’s name, and submitted to Mutare City Council, on the pretext that the deceased had made an application to that effect.

This prompted him to report the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The court also heard that when the accused persons acted in the manner they did, they knew very well that they had no authority whatsoever from the late Mr Tongi Simon Bhoso to originate the application on his behalf.

Mr Munyuku said by submitting that application, the accused persons wanted Mutare City Council to act upon the misrepresentation to grant the permit to build their cluster houses, causing potential prejudice to its good administration.

The court heard that investigations carried out included interviews and recorded statements from Director Spatial Planning and Chamber Secretary for Mutare City Council, who confirmed that the application submitted by the accused persons was in the name of the deceased person.

A recorded statement was also obtained from Mr Onward Bhoso, one of the beneficiaries, who discovered that the application was made in his late father’s name. Manica Post