DEAD MAN EXPOSES LAND SCAM

A well crafted scam by a syndicate of deceased estate administrative offices, lawyers, land barons, council officials and some unscrupulous law enforcement agencies has been exposed following the arrest of two men who allegedly forged an application letter seeking approval to construct cluster houses in the name of a deceased person, The Manica Post can reveal.
The stinking
revelations came to light following the arrest of a self-employed building
constructor, Robson Sibanda (55), of Fern Valley, Mutare and an architecture,
Antony Mukozhiwa (54), of Arcadia, Mutare, in connection with the matter.
The duo
appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, facing fraud
charges last Friday.
This follows
their arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers.
The duo was not
asked to plead when they appeared before Mr Mahwe, and was remanded out of
custody to April 30 on their own cognisant (free bail).
The State is
being represented by Mr Chris Munyuku.
Mr Munyuku said
sometime in May 2024, Sibanda bought Stand Number 2783 Umtali, being Number 69,
Josiah Tongogara Road, belonging to the late Mr Simon Tongi Bhoso from the
executor, Mr Albert Chitaunhike.
Investigations
confirmed that the late Mr Tongi Simon Bhoso died on March 6, 1999.
However, some
beneficiaries contested the disposal of this property and a protracted legal
battle ensued.
Despite the
ongoing legal battle with other beneficiaries, Sibanda decided to build cluster
houses on the contested property.
The court heard
that pursuant to his plan, Sibanda allegedly connived with Mukozhiwa, and
forged a letter, dated July 8, 2024, purporting it to have been originated by
the late Mr Simon Tongi Bhoso seeking authority from Mutare City Council to
establish cluster houses on the said property.
“On February 5,
2025, Mutare City Council responded to the application, addressing it to the
deceased, requesting for a certified copy of the property’s title deeds so that
the application could be processed,” said Mr Munyuku.
He further told
the court that on March 4, 2025, Sibanda responded to Mutare City Council’s
request and attached the certified copy of the tittle deeds.
However,
sometime in March 2025, Mr Onward Bhoso, one of the beneficiaries, requested to
see the stand file at Mutare City Council after noticing the developments on
the property.
The court heard
that Mr Bhoso discovered that an application had been made in his late father’s
name, and submitted to Mutare City Council, on the pretext that the deceased
had made an application to that effect.
This prompted
him to report the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
The court also
heard that when the accused persons acted in the manner they did, they knew
very well that they had no authority whatsoever from the late Mr Tongi Simon
Bhoso to originate the application on his behalf.
Mr Munyuku said
by submitting that application, the accused persons wanted Mutare City Council
to act upon the misrepresentation to grant the permit to build their cluster
houses, causing potential prejudice to its good administration.
The court heard
that investigations carried out included interviews and recorded statements
from Director Spatial Planning and Chamber Secretary for Mutare City Council,
who confirmed that the application submitted by the accused persons was in the
name of the deceased person.
A recorded
statement was also obtained from Mr Onward Bhoso, one of the beneficiaries, who
discovered that the application was made in his late father’s name. Manica Post
