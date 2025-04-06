UNREPENTANT RHODESIAN : MINISTER SLAMS EDDIE CROSS

Former opposition member and politician Eddie Cross’ outrageous and wild allegations, especially against the First Family, reflects the imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only succeed with the assistance of white people, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.
On March 31,
Cross gave an interview to a South African television station in which he made
bald allegations of corruption against the First Family.
In a statement
attributed to him that has been circulating on X, Cross, however, claims that
he later “apologised unreservedly” to the First Family, as he did not have the
evidence to substantiate his claims.
He said
although promising to give President Mnangagwa the dossier on his allegations,
he “could not provide firm evidence to support his allegations and rumours”.
Minister
Muswere yesterday described him as an excitable charlatan.
“His
outrageous, unsubstantiated, wild and defamatory statements reflect the
imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only
succeed because of assistance of white people. His advice amounts to nothing,”
he said.
“As Government,
we take everyone’s views, but it does not mean we entertain his nonsense. He is
an excitable charlatan.”
Cross, Minister
Muswere added, has been abusing his proximity to power.
“He is an
unrepentant Rhodesian who is a beneficiary of racist Rhodesian policies, who
confuses proximity to power as real power and has been abusing the proximity to
power.
“He is given to
the business of megaphone advisories. As Government, we welcome ideas, but not
the nonsense he spews. During the day, he pretends to support us, but when at
night or before rolling cameras, his true chameleon-like character becomes
manifest and he becomes excitable to the extent that he masquerades as a
fountain of knowledge.”
He advised the
former opposition politician to stop both undermining people and making
unsubstantiated allegations.
“That behaviour
of undermining other people should stop forthwith. We are all equal because
God,” he said. Sunday Mail
