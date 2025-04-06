UNREPENTANT RHODESIAN : MINISTER SLAMS EDDIE CROSS

Former opposition member and politician Eddie Cross’ outrageous and wild allegations, especially against the First Family, reflects the imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only succeed with the assistance of white people, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

On March 31, Cross gave an interview to a South African television station in which he made bald allegations of corruption against the First Family.

In a statement attributed to him that has been circulating on X, Cross, however, claims that he later “apologised unreservedly” to the First Family, as he did not have the evidence to substantiate his claims.

He said although promising to give President Mnangagwa the dossier on his allegations, he “could not provide firm evidence to support his allegations and rumours”.

Minister Muswere yesterday described him as an excitable charlatan.

“His outrageous, unsubstantiated, wild and defamatory statements reflect the imperialist residue that is still in his mind that black people can only succeed because of assistance of white people. His advice amounts to nothing,” he said.

“As Government, we take everyone’s views, but it does not mean we entertain his nonsense. He is an excitable charlatan.”

Cross, Minister Muswere added, has been abusing his proximity to power.

“He is an unrepentant Rhodesian who is a beneficiary of racist Rhodesian policies, who confuses proximity to power as real power and has been abusing the proximity to power.

“He is given to the business of megaphone advisories. As Government, we welcome ideas, but not the nonsense he spews. During the day, he pretends to support us, but when at night or before rolling cameras, his true chameleon-like character becomes manifest and he becomes excitable to the extent that he masquerades as a fountain of knowledge.”

He advised the former opposition politician to stop both undermining people and making unsubstantiated allegations.

“That behaviour of undermining other people should stop forthwith. We are all equal because God,” he said. Sunday Mail