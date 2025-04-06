NEW PUSH FOR INCARCERATED CHIMOMBE

Prosecutor general Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has found herself in a spot of bother in a case where Zanu PF linked businessman Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are facing corruption charges. A group calling itself Zimbabwe Litigants Association has filed an application seeking the court to declare her decision to indict fraud accused businessmen Chimombe and Mpofu to the High Court invalid.

They also want the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Justice minister to ensure compliance. Standard