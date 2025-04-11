TWO BURGLARS RAPE WOMAN AT KNIFE POINT

Two men on Sunday broke into a Dzivaresekwa house, assaulted the husband, forced his wife out and took turns raping her at knife point without protection.
The two, only
identified as Godknows Sande and one Sauro are reported to have raped a married
woman aged 38.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Godknows and Sauro.
“Police are
investigating a rape and robbery cases, involving a couple,” said Insp
Chakanza.
“On April 6 at
around 1am, the complainant was sleeping with her husband.
“The accused
persons forcibly opened the door and started assaulting complainant’s husband
using open hands.
“One of the
accused took a pot and started assaulting the husband, searched the clothes
that were in the wardrobe and stole US$462.
“The accused
persons dragged the wife outside the house, leaving the husband inside and
locked the door. They went to a maize
field, which is about 20 metres away from the house whilst naked.
“The first
accused person pushed the complainant to the ground and raped her twice without
protection.
“The
complainant tried to scream for help, but the other accused pointed a knife at
her instructing her to keep quiet.
“The second
accused also raped her once with protection and the two disappeared into
darkness,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
