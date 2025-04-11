TWO BURGLARS RAPE WOMAN AT KNIFE POINT

Two men on Sunday broke into a Dzivaresekwa house, assaulted the husband, forced his wife out and took turns raping her at knife point without protection.

The two, only identified as Godknows Sande and one Sauro are reported to have raped a married woman aged 38.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Godknows and Sauro.

“Police are investigating a rape and robbery cases, involving a couple,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On April 6 at around 1am, the complainant was sleeping with her husband.

“The accused persons forcibly opened the door and started assaulting complainant’s husband using open hands.

“One of the accused took a pot and started assaulting the husband, searched the clothes that were in the wardrobe and stole US$462.

“The accused persons dragged the wife outside the house, leaving the husband inside and locked the door. They went to a maize field, which is about 20 metres away from the house whilst naked.

“The first accused person pushed the complainant to the ground and raped her twice without protection.

“The complainant tried to scream for help, but the other accused pointed a knife at her instructing her to keep quiet.

“The second accused also raped her once with protection and the two disappeared into darkness,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro