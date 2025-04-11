PRISONER CAUGHT SODOMISING RAPIST IN A TOILET

A prisoner serving time at Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Remand, who last year was caught red-handed abusing a fellow male inmate in a toilet, will spend the next 20 years in jail for the offence.
Mike Trust
Mumba (24) was busted while busy abusing a 17-year-old juvenile in a cell
toilet by another prisoner, who immediately alerted authorities about the
incident.
Mumba was in
prison, serving sentence for unlawful entry, while his victim was on remand,
facing three counts of rape.
Mumba who was
not represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated indecent
assault, which makes it criminal to sodomise another male.
He was,
however, convicted after a full trial by Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis
Mapfumo due to overwhelming evidence produced in court.
Mr Mapfumo did
not suspend any part of the sentence.
Prosecutor, Mr
Marlon Makamba told the court that Mumba was abusing the juvenile since January
2024, and the matter only came to light almost after a year in November 2024
after being busted by another prisoner while in the act.
“Accused person
and complainant are not related, but are inmates. Complainant is a 17-year-old
juvenile at Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Remand. On a date unknown,
but during the period extending from January 2024 to November 25, 2024, and at
Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Cell 4, the accused person followed the
complainant to the toilet where he intended to relieve himself.
“Upon entering
the toilet, the accused person proceeded to abuse him without his consent. The
accused continued to abuse the complainant several times on different occasions
without his consent.
“The matter
came to light on November 25, 2024 when the accused person was seen abusing the
complainant in the cell toilet by another inmate, Kudzai Muteyesanwa, who
reported the matter prison officer Tichatonga Saidi. Thereafter, a report was
made to the police. The complainant was referred to Rusape General Hospital for
medical examination,” said Mr Makamba. Manica Post
