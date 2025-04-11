PRISONER CAUGHT SODOMISING RAPIST IN A TOILET

A prisoner serving time at Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Remand, who last year was caught red-handed abusing a fellow male inmate in a toilet, will spend the next 20 years in jail for the offence.

Mike Trust Mumba (24) was busted while busy abusing a 17-year-old juvenile in a cell toilet by another prisoner, who immediately alerted authorities about the incident.

Mumba was in prison, serving sentence for unlawful entry, while his victim was on remand, facing three counts of rape.

Mumba who was not represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated indecent assault, which makes it criminal to sodomise another male.

He was, however, convicted after a full trial by Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo due to overwhelming evidence produced in court.

Mr Mapfumo did not suspend any part of the sentence.

Prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba told the court that Mumba was abusing the juvenile since January 2024, and the matter only came to light almost after a year in November 2024 after being busted by another prisoner while in the act.

“Accused person and complainant are not related, but are inmates. Complainant is a 17-year-old juvenile at Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Remand. On a date unknown, but during the period extending from January 2024 to November 25, 2024, and at Rusape Prison and Correctional Services Cell 4, the accused person followed the complainant to the toilet where he intended to relieve himself.

“Upon entering the toilet, the accused person proceeded to abuse him without his consent. The accused continued to abuse the complainant several times on different occasions without his consent.

“The matter came to light on November 25, 2024 when the accused person was seen abusing the complainant in the cell toilet by another inmate, Kudzai Muteyesanwa, who reported the matter prison officer Tichatonga Saidi. Thereafter, a report was made to the police. The complainant was referred to Rusape General Hospital for medical examination,” said Mr Makamba. Manica Post