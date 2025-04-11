TEEN IMPREGNATES GIRL, KILLS SELF

A teenager from Epworth committed suicide Wednesday after impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

Tanyaradzwa Rimau (19), from Overspill, was found hanging from the beam in his parents’ house by his eleven-year-old young brother around 12 noon.

“My brother sent me to the shops and when I returned, I found him dead.

“I then went and reported the issue to my aunt,” his little brother said in an interview.

His parents had left for work when Rimau took his own life.

Sources said the deceased decided to take his own life after his father had chased him away from home for impregnating a 17-year-old girl in his area.

After being thrown out of the house by his father, Tanyaradzwa subsequently co-habited with a single mother of two in the Solani Area of Epworth.

He was however, kicked out from there and decided to return home and kill himself.

“He was also chucked out by the woman he was staying with, and he returned home, but his father chased him away again.

“He then came back home knowing his parents had gone for work, and took his own life,” his aunt said.

She claimed that the deceased was now engaging in drug and substance abuse, which had significantly affected his decision-making.

Tanyaradzwa’s father, Trymore Rimau said he chased him away because of his bad behaviour, which included getting a girl pregnant and consistently disrespecting him as a father and disregarding their family values.

“He wasn’t coming home, he was living on the streets, and when he came back, he caused problems, so I chucked him out, “ Rimau said.

Investigations are underway. H Metro