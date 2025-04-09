TROLLED DORCAS MOYO : IT TOOK A TOLL

Award-winning gospel diva Dorcas Moyo has decided to step back from engaging with online critics after being trolled on social media.

She recently made headlines for her punchline “Ranganai Zvichakona,” a statement she posted on March 31.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, she expressed the emotional toll that social media trolling can take.

“Honestly speaking, it is not easy. At times, it really takes its toll on oneself. I have learnt not to engage in social media battles and have opted for quiet diplomacy,” she said.

She noted that she chooses to view her detractors positively, seeing them as a means of promoting her brand.

Amidst the trolling, Moyo received a generous gift from businessman Wicknell Chivayo: a 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$20,000, which she is set to collect in Harare today.

Expressing her gratitude, she remarked, “It would be wizardry at its pinnacle to fail to appreciate such a rare deed of generosity.

“I’m extra excited to receive such a huge token from Sir Wicknell, and I pray that God continues to bless him.”

When asked if she appears to have garnered so many enemies on social media after her breakthrough, she replied, “I am not sure if it’s accurate to say I have more enemies. “Remember, we are an army of Christ, and the devil will never celebrate when his kingdom of darkness is under siege. He will certainly throw a couple of fierce darts.

“So, I have chosen to view these attacks as the devil’s response to his crumbling empire. I have bundled all haters into the same category. If anyone purports to be my friend and acts weirdly, I don’t think they deserve the honour of being called my friends.”

With the 45th Uhuru celebrations countdown gripping the nation, Moyo revealed she will not be left behind.

She also shared the role music played during the war of liberation and how she plans to celebrate it.

“Music was a major ingredient of the armed struggle. As such, even in a free Zimbabwe, we will sing. I will continue to celebrate the fruits of the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe. I will join my province in Chimanimani district for our provincial celebrations.

“My message to my fellow Zimbabweans is that we should all be united and cherish the gains of our independence. May we join hands to build our lovely country,” she stressed.

With the second half of the year fast approaching, she also revealed her major plans for the year.

“We are working on our 10th album, which is due to be released in September. We may, however, drop one or two singles before that time. So keep your fingers crossed,” she assured her fans.