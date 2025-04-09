TROLLED DORCAS MOYO : IT TOOK A TOLL

Award-winning gospel diva Dorcas Moyo has decided to step back from engaging with online critics after being trolled on social media.
She recently
made headlines for her punchline “Ranganai Zvichakona,” a statement she posted
on March 31.
In an interview
with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, she expressed the emotional toll
that social media trolling can take.
“Honestly
speaking, it is not easy. At times, it really takes its toll on oneself. I have
learnt not to engage in social media battles and have opted for quiet
diplomacy,” she said.
She noted that
she chooses to view her detractors positively, seeing them as a means of
promoting her brand.
Amidst the
trolling, Moyo received a generous gift from businessman Wicknell Chivayo: a
2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$20,000, which she is set to collect in Harare
today.
Expressing her
gratitude, she remarked, “It would be wizardry at its pinnacle to fail to
appreciate such a rare deed of generosity.
“I’m extra
excited to receive such a huge token from Sir Wicknell, and I pray that God
continues to bless him.”
When asked if
she appears to have garnered so many enemies on social media after her
breakthrough, she replied, “I am not sure if it’s accurate to say I have more
enemies. “Remember, we are an army of Christ, and the devil will never
celebrate when his kingdom of darkness is under siege. He will certainly throw
a couple of fierce darts.
“So, I have
chosen to view these attacks as the devil’s response to his crumbling empire. I
have bundled all haters into the same category. If anyone purports to be my
friend and acts weirdly, I don’t think they deserve the honour of being called
my friends.”
With the 45th
Uhuru celebrations countdown gripping the nation, Moyo revealed she will not be
left behind.
She also shared
the role music played during the war of liberation and how she plans to
celebrate it.
“Music was a
major ingredient of the armed struggle. As such, even in a free Zimbabwe, we
will sing. I will continue to celebrate the fruits of the gallant sons and
daughters of Zimbabwe. I will join my province in Chimanimani district for our
provincial celebrations.
“My message to
my fellow Zimbabweans is that we should all be united and cherish the gains of
our independence. May we join hands to build our lovely country,” she stressed.
With the second
half of the year fast approaching, she also revealed her major plans for the
year.
“We are working
on our 10th album, which is due to be released in September. We may, however,
drop one or two singles before that time. So keep your fingers crossed,” she
assured her fans.
0 comments:
Post a Comment