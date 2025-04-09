ED INSULT : CHARGES DROPPED

THE National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has dropped charges against a 34-year-old man who spent over a month in detention for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Alfred
Ngonidzaishe Machakaire of Gowo village in Chiendambuya, Manicaland province,
was arrested on February 24 this year facing a charge of undermining the
President’s authority.
In a statement,
the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Machakaire was held in
custody for 36 days at Rusape Remand Prison.
The State’s
case against Machakaire stemmed from a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo,
a local councillor from the ruling Zanu PF party.
The
confrontation reportedly occurred at Mugadza Bottle Store where Machakaire
allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him beer and he declined. The former became
agitated, making derogatory remarks about Mnangagwa.
According to
prosecutors, Machakaire insulted Mnangagwa when he allegedly shouted: “You
Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st [of March], the country
will be fine…” and the statements were cited as evidence of his alleged
unlawful conduct.
Machakaire’s
comments allegedly referred to Blessed Geza, a former Zanu PF central committee
member and war veteran, who recently called for protests against Mnangagwa over
corruption allegations and the ruling party’s bid to extend his term in office.
However, on
April 1 this year, the NPAZ decided not to pursue the case.
Machakaire’s
release follows a similar decision by the NPAZ to drop charges against Ishmael
Maukazuva, a councillor for ward 12 in Chikomba West constituency in
Mashonaland East province, who was also arrested for insulting Mnangagwa.
