ED INSULT : CHARGES DROPPED

THE National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has dropped charges against a 34-year-old man who spent over a month in detention for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Alfred Ngonidzaishe Machakaire of Gowo village in Chiendambuya, Manicaland province, was arrested on February 24 this year facing a charge of undermining the President’s authority.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Machakaire was held in custody for 36 days at Rusape Remand Prison.

The State’s case against Machakaire stemmed from a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, a local councillor from the ruling Zanu PF party.

The confrontation reportedly occurred at Mugadza Bottle Store where Machakaire allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him beer and he declined. The former became agitated, making derogatory remarks about Mnangagwa.

According to prosecutors, Machakaire insulted Mnangagwa when he allegedly shouted: “You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st [of March], the country will be fine…” and the statements were cited as evidence of his alleged unlawful conduct.

Machakaire’s comments allegedly referred to Blessed Geza, a former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran, who recently called for protests against Mnangagwa over corruption allegations and the ruling party’s bid to extend his term in office.

However, on April 1 this year, the NPAZ decided not to pursue the case.

Machakaire’s release follows a similar decision by the NPAZ to drop charges against Ishmael Maukazuva, a councillor for ward 12 in Chikomba West constituency in Mashonaland East province, who was also arrested for insulting Mnangagwa. Newsday