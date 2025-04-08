SHE WAS MY WIFE : MAN RAPES, IMPREGNATES TEEN STEPDAUGHTER

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Jesse Kufa has sentenced Tinashe Makomo to 20 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating his teenage stepdaughter.

In delivering the sentence, Mrs Kufa said despite delays in reporting the crime, it was evident that Makomo had violated the minor, who was left in his custody after her mother’s death in 2022. “The courts exist to protect children and society at large, ensuring that no one destroys their future,” said Mrs Kufa.

The magistrate said Makomo considered himself married to the complainant, despite child marriages being abolished under the Constitution.

“There was evidence of threats and intimidation, particularly through the use of spirituality,” the magistrate noted.

The complainant suffered psychological harm and was disinherited of her late mother’s property. “The complainant is a vulnerable victim, having already lost her mother, hence the offence was committed in aggravating circumstances,” ruled Magistrate Kufa.

Prosecutor Ms Shambadzeni Fungura proved that Makomo abused his position of trust over the complainant, a vulnerable child who had lost her mother.

Makomo removed her from boarding school with the intention of making her his “wife”. The court also heard that Makomo acted in collusion with an accomplice, Misheck Matambo, who manipulated the complainant by pretending to be possessed by the spirit of her late mother.

Matambo threatened the girl with death if she refused to sleep with her stepfather. Matambo is on the run.

Prosecutor Fungura further noted that Makomo’s actions caused severe emotional and psychological harm to the complainant.

According to the State, the complainant’s mother passed away in 2022, leaving the girl in Makomo’s care.

In July 2023, Matambo visited the complainant’s home, pretending to be possessed by her late mother’s spirit.

He instructed the girl to have sexual intercourse with Makomo, but she initially refused. Matambo returned later that month, repeating his act and threatening the complainant with death if she did not comply.

Fearing for her life, the complainant ultimately submitted to Makomo’s sexual demands.

Makomo’s heinous actions were eventually reported, leading to his arrest and conviction. Herald