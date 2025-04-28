TOO MUCH CORRUPTION IN ZIM : US AMBASSADOR

The United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, says the shrinking of civic space, the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, and rampant corruption are major obstacles to attracting investment into the country.
Ambassador
Tremont was speaking during an interview on The CITE View, a weekly current
affairs programme hosted by Zenzele Ndebele.
She said
Zimbabwe could not achieve economic prosperity without strong democratic
institutions.
“We remain
concerned about certain issues – the shrinking civic space, the passage of the
PVO Bill, which we believe does not align with international best practices for
regulating private voluntary organisations, and corruption, which appears to be
worsening according to Transparency International,” Tremont said.
“The arbitrary
detention of journalists is also worrying. These are the kinds of things that
raise concerns for investors looking at Zimbabwe.”
Her comments
come as Heart & Soul TV (HStv) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has spent 63 days
in remand prison. Mhlanga was arrested after HStv broadcast a press conference
addressed by firebrand war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been calling for
President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.
Mhlanga’s
continued detention has drawn international condemnation, with the United
Kingdom’s Lord Jonny Oates raising the issue in the British Parliament and
calling on the UK government to maintain pressure on Zimbabwe.
Civil society
groups have also criticised the PVO Amendment Act, describing it as a tool to
suppress dissent and further restrict democratic space.
Turning to
Zimbabwe’s debt clearance efforts, Ambassador Tremont said the US government
supports the ongoing process aimed at resolving the country’s arrears.
“Some reforms
have been proposed and agreed to by the Zimbabwean government. We are keen to
see real progress on those reforms so that the economy can be put back on
track,” she said.
Zimbabwe’s
total external debt stands at approximately US$21 billion, a situation that has
barred it from accessing fresh loans from major international institutions such
as the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB).
In response,
Zimbabwe launched a multi-partner “Structured Dialogue” in 2022, championed by
the AfDB, to negotiate comprehensive debt relief and re-engagement with
creditors. Officials announced in November 2024 that Zimbabwe is working with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a Staff-Monitored Programme (SMP),
expected to begin in January 2025, as a confidence-building step.
The programme
aims to support economic reforms, clear arrears, and pave the way for formal
IMF financing. CITE
