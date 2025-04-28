MWONZORA CHARGED WITH US$22K FRAUD

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora and party official Tapiwa Mashakada have appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Lisa Mutendereki facing fraud charges involving US$22 000 emanating from rentals.

The complainant in the matter is Denmark Training Services, represented by Dennis Shoko.

The first accused is the MDC party, represented by Chengetai Guta.

Mwonzora and Mashakada are the second and third accused persons, respectively.

The court heard that sometime in September 2023, Denmark Training Services approached the MDC officials with the intension of leasing a commercial stand in Belvedere, Harare. The complainant spoke to Mashakada who told him that the party owned the stand.

Mashakada later got permission from Mwonzora and an agreement was entered into by the parties after the complainant paid US$22 000.

The complainant later went to the stand to develop it, but found out that it was already occupied by another person.

He informed the accused persons of the issue and was told to occupy the stand on May 1, 2024.

This was contrary to their agreement which stated that the lease agreement would start on October 1, 2023.

On May 1, 2024, the complainant proceeded to the stand but found out that it was still occupied.

The court heard that the accused collected rentals from the complainant although they were aware that there was another tenant at the stand.

The complainant was told that the lease agreement was cancelled and was asked to get his money back. This prompted the complainant to file a police report.

However, investigations revealed that the lease entered into by the City of Harare and the MDC-T was cancelled on August 20,

2023. When the accused persons entered into a lease agreement with the complainant, their lease had already been cancelled.

The City of Harare has stated that the council owns the land in question and no other party has legal rights over the property. Herald

: