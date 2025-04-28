MWONZORA CHARGED WITH US$22K FRAUD

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora and party official Tapiwa Mashakada have appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Lisa Mutendereki facing fraud charges involving US$22 000 emanating from rentals.
The complainant
in the matter is Denmark Training Services, represented by Dennis Shoko.
The first
accused is the MDC party, represented by Chengetai Guta.
Mwonzora and
Mashakada are the second and third accused persons, respectively.
The court heard that sometime in September 2023, Denmark Training Services approached the MDC officials with the intension of leasing a commercial stand in Belvedere, Harare. The complainant spoke to Mashakada who told him that the party owned the stand.
Mashakada later
got permission from Mwonzora and an agreement was entered into by the parties
after the complainant paid US$22 000.
The complainant
later went to the stand to develop it, but found out that it was already
occupied by another person.
He informed the
accused persons of the issue and was told to occupy the stand on May 1, 2024.
This was
contrary to their agreement which stated that the lease agreement would start
on October 1, 2023.
On May 1, 2024,
the complainant proceeded to the stand but found out that it was still
occupied.
The court heard
that the accused collected rentals from the complainant although they were
aware that there was another tenant at the stand.
The complainant was told that the lease agreement was cancelled and was asked to get his money back. This prompted the complainant to file a police report.
However,
investigations revealed that the lease entered into by the City of Harare and
the MDC-T was cancelled on August 20,
2023. When the
accused persons entered into a lease agreement with the complainant, their
lease had already been cancelled.
The City of
Harare has stated that the council owns the land in question and no other party
has legal rights over the property. Herald
