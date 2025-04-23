TENANT MURDER : BODY DUMPED AT LANDLORD'S HOME

A group of kombi drivers, touts, and conductors from Zengeza transported the body of their deceased colleague, Tendai Nenguwo, to the home of the alleged murderer, Crispen Marara, a former police officer.

The incident occurred on Thursday as mourners accompanied Nenguwo’s body to Gadzikwa village in Chihota, which falls under Chief Nenguwo’s jurisdiction.

As a way of expressing their outrage, the mourners confronted the alleged murderer by bringing the body to Marara’s residence in Marara village, also within Chief Nenguwo’s area.

This provocative act has heightened tensions within the community.

In response, the Marara family has reported the incident to Chief Nenguwo.

Chief Nenguwo confirmed that both families are expected to appear before him on Saturday to address the situation.

“We summoned the late Tendai Nenguwo family after Marara family approached court over dumping of the coffin at their house,” said Chief Nenguwo.

“You are free to come and attend the court.

“It is a taboo to take the body of the deceased to the alleged murderer’s place as if you are solving the matter on your own.

“The case is before the Criminal court and judgment is yet to be given hence the family had no right to do so,” he said.

Nenguwo family told H-Metro that they regret allowing the late Tendai’s friends to take the coffin to Marara family.

“To us, it is now a double trouble,” said one of the Nenguwo family.

“We are still mourning, we received the summon to appear before our traditional Chief when we are still in tears, coming from the grave.

“The late’s friends are the ones who were over zealous and took the coffin to Marara village.

“We were yet to settle when we heard about their visit to Marara village with the body.

“We are regretting allowing Tendai’s friends to carry the coffin for this has left us facing fines before our Chief,” said the family member refusing to identify self.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, emotions run high, highlighting the deep-seated issues surrounding the incident.

Crispen stood accused of teaming up with four men sometime in January in assaulting Tendai for converting US$560 collected from tenants to own use.

He was admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on April 13.

Meanwhile, Crispen has since appeared in court on murder charges while his four accomplices are yet to be arrested. H Metro