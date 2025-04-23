TENANT MURDER : BODY DUMPED AT LANDLORD'S HOME

A group of kombi drivers, touts, and conductors from Zengeza transported the body of their deceased colleague, Tendai Nenguwo, to the home of the alleged murderer, Crispen Marara, a former police officer.
The incident
occurred on Thursday as mourners accompanied Nenguwo’s body to Gadzikwa village
in Chihota, which falls under Chief Nenguwo’s jurisdiction.
As a way of
expressing their outrage, the mourners confronted the alleged murderer by
bringing the body to Marara’s residence in Marara village, also within Chief
Nenguwo’s area.
This
provocative act has heightened tensions within the community.
In response,
the Marara family has reported the incident to Chief Nenguwo.
Chief Nenguwo
confirmed that both families are expected to appear before him on Saturday to
address the situation.
“We summoned
the late Tendai Nenguwo family after Marara family approached court over
dumping of the coffin at their house,” said Chief Nenguwo.
“You are free
to come and attend the court.
“It is a taboo
to take the body of the deceased to the alleged murderer’s place as if you are
solving the matter on your own.
“The case is
before the Criminal court and judgment is yet to be given hence the family had
no right to do so,” he said.
Nenguwo family
told H-Metro that they regret allowing the late Tendai’s friends to take the
coffin to Marara family.
“To us, it is
now a double trouble,” said one of the Nenguwo family.
“We are still
mourning, we received the summon to appear before our traditional Chief when we
are still in tears, coming from the grave.
“The late’s
friends are the ones who were over zealous and took the coffin to Marara
village.
“We were yet to
settle when we heard about their visit to Marara village with the body.
“We
are regretting allowing Tendai’s friends to carry the coffin for this has left
us facing fines before our Chief,” said the family member refusing to identify
self.
As the
community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, emotions run high,
highlighting the deep-seated issues surrounding the incident.
Crispen stood
accused of teaming up with four men sometime in January in assaulting Tendai
for converting US$560 collected from tenants to own use.
He was admitted
at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died on April 13.
Meanwhile,
Crispen has since appeared in court on murder charges while his four
accomplices are yet to be arrested. H Metro
