WHY STAY AWAY FAILED

Most businesses opened yesterday ignoring calls by war veteran Blessed Geza to begin an indefinite shutdown to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.
Critics warned
that the indefinite stayaway was bound to fail since the economy is highly
informalised, with seven out of 10 employees being in the informal sector.
The odds were
stacked against the stayaway call after the largest employer — government — on
Monday ordered civil servants to report for work. The Public Service Commission
also directed accounting officers to ensure attendance registers were
completed, adding that participation in a stayaway was unpatriotic and an act of
insubordination.
Business had
also made an impassioned plea to the public, with the Confederation of Zimbabwe
Retailers (CZR) reiterating “our commitment to ensuring uninterrupted service
delivery and the continued availability of essential goods and services to the
people of Zimbabwe”.
“While we
acknowledge that citizens have the right to express themselves within the
confines of the law, we urge all Zimbabweans to reject any form of illegal
shutdowns or unsanctioned demonstrations that could disrupt economic activity,
undermine stability and threaten livelihoods,” CZR said in a statement.
“Experience has
shown that such actions do not resolve issues but instead cause unnecessary
hardship, especially for workers, businesses and consumers.”
Critics say
while yesterday could have given the government some respite, rising
corruption, a deteriorating economic environment and a collapsed health system,
which Geza highlighted, remain unattended. Newsday
