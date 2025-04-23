GUNMEN'S NIGHT OF TERROR IN BYO

Bulawayo turned into a battleground as two suspected gunmen went on a Hollywood-style armed robbery spree—targeting a funeral parlour, a motorist, and a fuel station in a single night of terror!

Clifford Desmond Nare (34) of Cowdray Park and Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (29) of Pumula South were dragged to the dock before Western Commonage regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze yesterday.

They face three chilling counts of armed robbery—and were remanded in custody until 2 May, as a manhunt intensifies for their accomplices still on the run.

The court heard from prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo that the gun-toting gang, which included Sipho Ncube, Dumisani Ndlovu and Cordias Nkomo (still at large), launched their criminal campaign on 22 March, hitting Cowdray Park, Pumula South, and Nkulumane like a storm.

First hit: Pure Gas Funeral Parlour, Cowdray Park.

Under the cover of midnight, the crew—driven by Munangati in a white Honda Fit—stormed the parlour with two pistols, a rifle, and a knife.

They disarmed a guard of a 12-bore Pardus shotgun worth US$1 200, beat him, and tied both guards with shoelaces before vanishing into the night.

Second strike: Pumula South.

The gang pounced on a lone motorist, jacked his Honda Fit, snatched US$60, and stuffed him into the boot of his own car like a movie scene gone wrong.

Final blow: DA Garage, Nkulumane 12.

They capped off the chaos by robbing three fuel attendants of US$252, then vanished like ghosts. H Metro