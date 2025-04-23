GUNMEN'S NIGHT OF TERROR IN BYO

Bulawayo turned
into a battleground as two suspected gunmen went on a Hollywood-style armed
robbery spree—targeting a funeral parlour, a motorist, and a fuel station in a
single night of terror!
Clifford Desmond Nare (34) of Cowdray Park and Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (29) of Pumula South were dragged to the dock before Western Commonage regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze yesterday.
They face three
chilling counts of armed robbery—and were remanded in custody until 2 May, as a
manhunt intensifies for their accomplices still on the run.
The court heard
from prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo that the gun-toting gang, which included Sipho
Ncube, Dumisani Ndlovu and Cordias Nkomo (still at large), launched their
criminal campaign on 22 March, hitting Cowdray Park, Pumula South, and
Nkulumane like a storm.
First hit: Pure
Gas Funeral Parlour, Cowdray Park.
Under the cover
of midnight, the crew—driven by Munangati in a white Honda Fit—stormed the
parlour with two pistols, a rifle, and a knife.
They disarmed a
guard of a 12-bore Pardus shotgun worth US$1 200, beat him, and tied both
guards with shoelaces before vanishing into the night.
Second strike:
Pumula South.
The gang
pounced on a lone motorist, jacked his Honda Fit, snatched US$60, and stuffed
him into the boot of his own car like a movie scene gone wrong.
Final blow: DA
Garage, Nkulumane 12.
They capped off
the chaos by robbing three fuel attendants of US$252, then vanished like
ghosts. H Metro
