TEEN STEALS TOYOTA PRADO

A 19-year-old Stoneridge boy was arrested for car theft on Sunday.

Tinos Matsika stole car keys from Munyaradzi Mashavare, 28, who dropped them while watching football at a night club and drove away in his Toyota Prado at Zindoga Shopping Centre.

Total value of the Toyota Prado is US$55 000.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest saying the vehicle has since been recovered. “Police arrested a Stoneridge boy for car theft,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On April 27, 2025 at around 3am, the complainant went back to where he had parked his motor vehicle in a bid to drive home.

“He realised that his car keys were missing.

“He approached the accused person whom he saw nearby and asked him to help search for the keys at the premises. The accused person recovered the keys inside the bar but did not tell the complainant. As the complainant was still searching from the other side, the accused person went to the car, started the engine and drove off.

“One of the complainant’s friends Joshua Kamudyiwa residing in Southlea Park who was driving home saw the stolen motor vehicle and intercepted it whilst the accused person was driving leading to the arrest,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro