TEEN STEALS TOYOTA PRADO

A 19-year-old Stoneridge boy was arrested for car theft on Sunday.
Tinos Matsika
stole car keys from Munyaradzi Mashavare, 28, who dropped them while watching
football at a night club and drove away in his Toyota Prado at Zindoga Shopping
Centre.
Total value of
the Toyota Prado is US$55 000.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest
saying the vehicle has since been recovered. “Police arrested a Stoneridge boy
for car theft,” said Insp Chakanza.
“On April 27,
2025 at around 3am, the complainant went back to where he had parked his motor
vehicle in a bid to drive home.
“He realised
that his car keys were missing.
“He approached
the accused person whom he saw nearby and asked him to help search for the keys
at the premises. The accused person recovered the keys inside the bar but did
not tell the complainant. As the complainant was still searching from the other
side, the accused person went to the car, started the engine and drove off.
“One of the
complainant’s friends Joshua Kamudyiwa residing in Southlea Park who was
driving home saw the stolen motor vehicle and intercepted it whilst the accused
person was driving leading to the arrest,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
