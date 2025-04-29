TEEN KILLS SELF AFTER THREATS FROM MUM

A 14-year-old Mutasa boy committed suicide by hanging himself from an avocado tree after his mother threatened to whip him for allegedly beating up his stepsister.

Nenyasha Chitsamba (14) of Sanyamandwe Village, Chief Mutasa, Mutasa hung himself last Tuesday some 100 metres from the homestead.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to the Chipinge Times.

“Nenyasha Chitsamba a male juvenile aged 14 years of Sanyamandwe Village Chief Mutasa, hanged himself with a rope from an avocado branch,” said Chinyoka.

Circumstances are that Chitsamba allegedly whipped his five-year-old stepsister after she tore his school exercise books.

Chitsamba’s mother, Rosemary Zindi (44) intervene and threatened to him. She went to a garden to get a whip.

Zindi found Chitsamba hanging from an avocado tree some 100 metres away from the homestead.

The matter was reported at Mutasa Police Station and Police attended the scene. Masvingo Mirror