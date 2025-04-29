300 DUPED IN GROCERY DEALS : THREE GO ON THE RUN

Three women are on the run for allegedly duping more than 300 people in botched grocery deals.

The accused − Vimbai Chirimuta alias Vee’s Closet, Ndapiwanashe Kufonya alias Mai Ano and one Portia were reported to have opened a WhatsApp group in 2023 where members were directed to deposit various amount of money for bulk goods.

The three allegedly promised to import goods that included clothes and groceries from a foreign country.

Members, who paid for the groceries in September 2023, benefited but the rest never received anything to this day.

Payments were made at an office along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare.

The victims were asked to pay for the shipping, purchasing and duty for the goods never delivered.

“We lost our money through a botched deal.

“The members, who joined in 2023 could have been part of the illicit deal since they benefited.

“We fell victim of these criminals because after a number of people joined and paid, nothing was delivered.

“They started by asking us to pay for the duty of the goods, which they used to settle on their own. Things took a turn for the worst when the closed the office where we used to make payments.

“After collecting a substantive amount of money for a period, the three switched off their mobile lines, never delivered the paid goods and disappeared,” said one of the victims.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, H-Metro has a number of reported cases from various victims. H Metro