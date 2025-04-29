300 DUPED IN GROCERY DEALS : THREE GO ON THE RUN

Three women are on the run for allegedly duping more than 300 people in botched grocery deals.
The accused −
Vimbai Chirimuta alias Vee’s Closet, Ndapiwanashe Kufonya alias Mai Ano and one
Portia were reported to have opened a WhatsApp group in 2023 where members were
directed to deposit various amount of money for bulk goods.
The three
allegedly promised to import goods that included clothes and groceries from a
foreign country.
Members, who
paid for the groceries in September 2023, benefited but the rest never received
anything to this day.
Payments were
made at an office along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare.
The victims
were asked to pay for the shipping, purchasing and duty for the goods never
delivered.
“We lost our
money through a botched deal.
“The members,
who joined in 2023 could have been part of the illicit deal since they
benefited.
“We fell victim
of these criminals because after a number of people joined and paid, nothing
was delivered.
“They started
by asking us to pay for the duty of the goods, which they used to settle on
their own. Things took a turn for the worst when the closed the office where we
used to make payments.
“After
collecting a substantive amount of money for a period, the three switched off
their mobile lines, never delivered the paid goods and disappeared,” said one
of the victims.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not
immediately be reached for comment.
However,
H-Metro has a number of reported cases from various victims. H Metro
