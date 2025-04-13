TEEN RAPES EMPLOYER'S THREE KIDS

A Gokwe teenager has been jailed for 90 years after he was convicted of raping his employer’s three children, aged two, six, and seven years, on several occasions after luring them with snacks.
Markwell
Machena (18) of Machena Village under Chief Nekamwe was initially jailed for 90
years when he appeared before Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje,
charged with six counts of rape.
He had 45 years
of his jail term suspended conditionally, leaving him to serve the remaining 45
years behind bars.
The State, led
by Fatuma Tekera, stated that Machena was employed as a helper by the mother of
the three children.
The court heard
that Machena was left in the custody of the three minors between March 28 and
30 while their mother was away. He then lured the girls with snacks into his
bedroom, where he would tie their legs and hands with ropes and rape them one
after the other.
The matter came
to light when their mother found them naked in Machena’s bedroom minutes after
he had left the room.
On being
quizzed, the girls revealed that they had been raped. She took the matter to
the police, leading to Machena’s arrest. Herald
