TEEN RAPES EMPLOYER'S THREE KIDS

A Gokwe teenager has been jailed for 90 years after he was convicted of raping his employer’s three children, aged two, six, and seven years, on several occasions after luring them with snacks.

Markwell Machena (18) of Machena Village under Chief Nekamwe was initially jailed for 90 years when he appeared before Gokwe Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, charged with six counts of rape.

He had 45 years of his jail term suspended conditionally, leaving him to serve the remaining 45 years behind bars.

The State, led by Fatuma Tekera, stated that Machena was employed as a helper by the mother of the three children.

The court heard that Machena was left in the custody of the three minors between March 28 and 30 while their mother was away. He then lured the girls with snacks into his bedroom, where he would tie their legs and hands with ropes and rape them one after the other.

The matter came to light when their mother found them naked in Machena’s bedroom minutes after he had left the room.

On being quizzed, the girls revealed that they had been raped. She took the matter to the police, leading to Machena’s arrest. Herald