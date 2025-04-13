ZIM SET TO MANUFACTURE SOLAR PANELS

Zimbabwe will soon start large-scale manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries as the Government moves to capacitate local universities to collaborate with international companies to bring expertise and technology.

This follows the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The initiative seeks to build capacity for solar energy deployment, research, development and innovation, boosting the country’s renewable energy sector.

Speaking at the just-ended sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo said: “We are convinced that the future is here, because of the technology we have. We want to partner our universities, and this week, the Cabinet approved a project to partner with Chinhoyi University of Technology on solar energy, covering all aspects of solar innovation, research, training and potentially manufacturing our own solar panels and exploring battery options, given our lithium resources. We believe the opportunities are now available for everyone to participate.”

To drive the economy forward, Minister Moyo said the country should focus on investing in renewable energy.

“When we are thinking about these things, solar or renewable energy must be contextualised in our economy, and our economy right now has 17 sectors. The big ones are agriculture, the mining, industry, manufacturing. As stakeholders in renewable energy, we must also focus on these areas and identify opportunities within each one.”

The minister said the use of firewood as an energy source should be a thing of the past, calling on the country to embrace clean energy.

“And we’re looking at clean cooking, and when considering clean cooking, we want to liberate ourselves and our women from the smoke produced by wet wood during the rainy season, which can be overwhelming. So, promoting clean cooking is also part of our goals.”

He also urged property owners, businesses and homeowners generating solar energy to participate in net metering to bridge the energy gap.

Net metering is a system that allows solar energy system owners to sell excess electricity, such as quite often happens in the middle of the day, to the national grid and get credit for it.

They only pay the balance between what they use and what they supply.

This two-way system allows for more efficient use of renewable energy resources, as households and businesses can both contribute to and benefit from the national grid. Herald