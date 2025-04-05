GEZA PROTEST : MOTHER, BABY REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Gweru -An Incarcerated nursing mother and her three months old baby, among the 31 March demonstrators, have been remanded in custody after the magistrate turned down their bail application.

The woman, Mitchell Nyathi was charged alongside seven others -Victor Changa, Movern Vurayayi, Wellington Chirozva, Jamson Mugwisi, Sue Kombora including two sitting councilors, Parerenyatwa Nyika and Phillimon Mawere.

The eight were allegedly arrested for denigrating President Mnangagwa and participating in an unlawful demonstration on March 31.

They were represented by two prominent Lawyers Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara and Chikukwa Legal Practice and Leopold Mudisi of Mutendi, Shumba and Mudisi Legal Practitioners.

Their bail application was postponed to April 7, 2025 after the Gweru Provincial magistrate Sam Chitumwa cited work commitments.

Before the postponement of the bail application, the defense counsel questioned the prison officers on why the accused persons were in leg irons.

They argued that the state had not provided reasons for the shackling.

However, the state led by Hellen Khosa and Taurai Mavuto told the court that they were not aware the defendants were shackled, prompting the presiding magistrate to order prison officers to stop the practice unless there are compelling reasons.

The state alleged the group participated in an illegal demonstrations organized by fierce Mnangagwa critic, Blessed Bombshell Geza, without notifying the authorities.

During the protest, the accused were alleged to have displayed placards with messages denouncing President Mnangagwa.

Five of the accused were found holding the placards, leading to their arrest, while two others fled but were later apprehended at their homes.

The court heard that the police seized 30 placards, markers, and two mobile cellphones during the search. Midweek Watch