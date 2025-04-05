GEZA PROTEST : MOTHER, BABY REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Gweru -An Incarcerated nursing mother and her three months old baby, among the 31 March demonstrators, have been remanded in custody after the magistrate turned down their bail application.
The woman,
Mitchell Nyathi was charged alongside seven others -Victor Changa, Movern
Vurayayi, Wellington Chirozva, Jamson Mugwisi, Sue Kombora including two
sitting councilors, Parerenyatwa Nyika and Phillimon Mawere.
The eight were
allegedly arrested for denigrating President Mnangagwa and participating in an
unlawful demonstration on March 31.
They were
represented by two prominent Lawyers Esau Mandipa of Mandipa, Makwara and
Chikukwa Legal Practice and Leopold Mudisi of Mutendi, Shumba and Mudisi Legal
Practitioners.
Their bail
application was postponed to April 7, 2025 after the Gweru Provincial
magistrate Sam Chitumwa cited work commitments.
Before the
postponement of the bail application, the defense counsel questioned the prison
officers on why the accused persons were in leg irons.
They argued
that the state had not provided reasons for the shackling.
However, the
state led by Hellen Khosa and Taurai Mavuto told the court that they were not
aware the defendants were shackled, prompting the presiding magistrate to order
prison officers to stop the practice unless there are compelling reasons.
The state
alleged the group participated in an illegal demonstrations organized by fierce
Mnangagwa critic, Blessed Bombshell Geza, without notifying the authorities.
During the
protest, the accused were alleged to have displayed placards with messages
denouncing President Mnangagwa.
Five of the
accused were found holding the placards, leading to their arrest, while two
others fled but were later apprehended at their homes.
The court heard
that the police seized 30 placards, markers, and two mobile cellphones during
the search. Midweek Watch
0 comments:
Post a Comment