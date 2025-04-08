NEXT : PRESIDENTIAL INTERNET SCHEME

Cabinet has approved the rollout of the Presidential Internet Scheme, a transformative initiative aimed at delivering high-speed broadband connectivity to all 2 400 administrative wards across Zimbabwe.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this is part of a programme to consolidate the Second Republic’s thematic area on digital economy in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“Cabinet considered and approved the Implementation of the Presidential Internet Scheme. In accordance with the provisions of the Thematic Area on Digital Economy of the National Development Strategy 1, the Presidential Internet Scheme aims to provide reliable broadband internet connectivity targeting all 2 400 administrative wards across the nation. This initiative will employ advanced Low Earth Orbit satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility,” said Dr Muswere.

“These will cover schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, Agriculture Extension offices, courts, District Development Coordinators’ offices, Vocational Training Centres and Growth Points in the wards. The programme will target to connect the unconnected by focusing on the areas and sites that are situated in remote parts of the country and are currently not connected.”

He said the project is expected to start in June 2025 and run until 2030 with continuous review due to the ever-changing technology landscape. Herald