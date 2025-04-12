SDA BACKS TAGWIREI AS HE PLUNGES INTO ACTIVE POLITICS

Some Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church leaders have thrown their weight behind business tycoon and philanthropist Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s entrance into active politics saying it has become the norm globally.
This comes
after some members had expressed their views against Tagwirei’s participation
in politics following a recommendation by Zanu PF Harare province that the
business tycoon be co-opted into the party’s highest decision-making organ
outside congress, the central committee.
Some church
members, however, went as far as writing a petition to the General Conference
demanding the revocation of Tagwirei’s Global Award of Excellence, a petition
which was also copied to the Zimbabwe Union Conference, the Southern
Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID), and the 62nd General Conference Session.
Tagwirei became
the first black person to be accorded the Global Award of Excellence by the
General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist at Solusi University in the
outskirts of Bulawayo last month.
Lusaka Central
SDA Church member, Mwemba Maluba, said it is not novel for church members to
seek political power as it is rampant globally.
“It is vital
that we, as a community, do not fall victim to these orchestrated attacks that
aim to sow discord and diminish the credibility of honourable individuals and
the church,” Maluba said.
“We urge
members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and the wider community to approach
these allegations with scepticism and to see them as part of a broader
political strategy rather than established truths.”
SDA church
leaders believe the petition seeking the revocation of the award was malicious
and meant to undermine the businessman’s vast influence in the church, national
and global level.
“It is crucial
to recognise that since Dr Tagwirei entered the mainstream political arena, the
intensity of these allegations has significantly increased. The world needs to
know that it is normal to be active in politics and remain a servant of God,”
said Heather Dube, from City Centre church, in a joint statement.
“This organised
campaign is rooted in frustration. These detractors were unable to secure
financial backing from Dr Tagwirei for their own agendas, prompting them to
resort to character assassination.”
Another church
member Oswald Ngarande said there was nothing wrong with Tagwirei participating
in mainstream politics.
“Former General
Conference boss Ben Carson is a Republican who is in mainstream politics, while
the current Vice-President of Botswana and Minister of Finance is also an
Adventist. In Zimbabwe, the late John Landa Nkomo was an Adventist,” he said.
The Global
Award of Excellence, the highest honour conferred by the General Conference of
the SDA Church, recognises individuals who have made a significant global
impact in education within the church.
It aims to
inspire Adventists worldwide to support educational institutions and
initiatives. The General Conference noted Tagwirei’s role in enhancing
education across the world, particularly in Zimbabwe. Newsday
