NO COMMENT : ZEC ON CHIVAYO LINKS TO TENDER

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) officials yesterday made a plea to the media to stop quizzing them over the contentious elections tender involving Wicknell Chivayo saying they had no answer to the questions.

Zec is under fire over a murky US$40 million tender it awarded to the Zanu PF-linked businessman for the procurement of electoral material for the disputed August 2023 election.

Chivayo, a convicted fraudster and tenderpreneur was heard in leaked audios confirming reports that he got a US$40 million tender from Zec to supply electoral materials.

Chivayo, in partnership with incarcerated businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, through Betterbrands Security (Pvt) Ltd, entered into an agreement with South African firm Ren-Form CC on February 13, 2023 to participate in Zimbabwe's electoral tenders.

The exposé sparked outrage among Zimbabweans, who have been calling on Zec to come clean on the alleged tender.

Asked for a comment yesterday during a Press conference ahead of today’s Glen View South constituency by-election, Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the issue had nothing to do with the electoral management body.

“We won’t issue a Press statement on the issue that has nothing to do with us,” Kiwa said.

“What would we say? We won’t get involved in issues that have nothing to do with us.

“I won’t respond on the actual figures (of the funds involved in the elections). I actually beg you, iyo nyaya iyo ngatingosiyana nayo (let’s leave that issue because it has nothing to do with us). If you want to ask further on this issue, I won’t respond.”

Meanwhile, Kiwa said the commission would run the Glen View South constituency and Rushinga Rural District ward 19 by-elections to be held today at a cost of ZiG25,5 million.

The electoral commission’s reluctance to address the Chivayo issue has only added fuel to the fire, leaving many to wonder about the transparency and accountability of the electoral process.

Five candidates, including three independent, are vying for the Glen View South Constituency seat following the death of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Gladmore Hakata earlier this year. Newsday