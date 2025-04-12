NO COMMENT : ZEC ON CHIVAYO LINKS TO TENDER

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) officials yesterday made a plea to the media to stop quizzing them over the contentious elections tender involving Wicknell Chivayo saying they had no answer to the questions.
Zec is under
fire over a murky US$40 million tender it awarded to the Zanu PF-linked
businessman for the procurement of electoral material for the disputed August
2023 election.
Chivayo, a
convicted fraudster and tenderpreneur was heard in leaked audios confirming
reports that he got a US$40 million tender from Zec to supply electoral
materials.
Chivayo, in
partnership with incarcerated businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu,
through Betterbrands Security (Pvt) Ltd, entered into an agreement with South
African firm Ren-Form CC on February 13, 2023 to participate in Zimbabwe's
electoral tenders.
The exposé
sparked outrage among Zimbabweans, who have been calling on Zec to come clean
on the alleged tender.
Asked for a
comment yesterday during a Press conference ahead of today’s Glen View South
constituency by-election, Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the issue had
nothing to do with the electoral management body.
“We won’t issue
a Press statement on the issue that has nothing to do with us,” Kiwa said.
“What would we
say? We won’t get involved in issues that have nothing to do with us.
“I won’t
respond on the actual figures (of the funds involved in the elections). I
actually beg you, iyo nyaya iyo ngatingosiyana nayo (let’s leave that issue
because it has nothing to do with us). If you want to ask further on this
issue, I won’t respond.”
Meanwhile, Kiwa
said the commission would run the Glen View South constituency and Rushinga
Rural District ward 19 by-elections to be held today at a cost of ZiG25,5
million.
The electoral
commission’s reluctance to address the Chivayo issue has only added fuel to the
fire, leaving many to wonder about the transparency and accountability of the
electoral process.
Five
candidates, including three independent, are vying for the Glen View South
Constituency seat following the death of opposition Citizens Coalition for
Change legislator Gladmore Hakata earlier this year. Newsday
