FOUR MORE INTERCHANGES FOR HRE

The Government is set to enhance Harare’s road infrastructure with the construction of four new interchanges as part of its broader development agenda.
The initiative, managed by the Ministry of Transport and
Infrastructural Development, seeks to improve traffic flow and safety across
the city.
In a recent announcement, the Government gazetted plans for
the Department of Roads to engage a consultant to oversee the construction and
upgrade of the Liberation Legacy Way, formerly known as Borrowdale Road.
The new interchanges will be located at Mabvuku Junction, Harare Drive/Mutare
Road, Liberation Legacy Way/Harare Drive, and Liberation Legacy Way/Churchill
Road.
The Government asserts that these projects will enhance
traffic efficiency and improve safety for road users.
By upgrading the existing infrastructure, the Government
aims to reduce travel and transportation costs, as well as lower maintenance
expenses for the current road systems.
“The policy objective of the Government of Zimbabwe in the
roads sub-sector is to build, maintain, and ensure the efficient utilisation of
road infrastructure to meet the current and future developmental needs of the
economy,” read the statement in part.
Improved road standards are expected to lead to safer travel
conditions and decreased congestion. The Department of Roads is now inviting
expressions of interest from qualified consultants with relevant skills and
experience to provide supervision services for these projects. Interested
consultants are encouraged to submit their expressions of interest to the
department.
This announcement comes as the Government approaches the completion of the Mbudzi Interchange, which is set to be renamed Trabablas Interchange upon completion.
Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix
Mhona reported that the project is now 90 percent complete and is expected to
be finished by May 31. Herald
