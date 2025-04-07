SCHOOL HEAD SQUANDERS EXAM FEES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) last Thursday arrested a Shurugwi school head after he allegedly converted to personal use US$1 745 Zimsec examinations registration fees paid by pupils.

Dombojena Primary School head Emmanuel Hove (52) was remanded in custody by Magistrate Patricia Gwetsai when he appeared in court last Thursday.

The theft was allegedly discovered by the deputy head Kundai Pedzi when he wanted to register pupils for the examinations.

Circumstances are that parents and guardians of 77 pupils paid Zimsec registration fees from January – March 2024 and the money totaled US$1 745.

The registration fee was collected by the then acting deputy head Shylet Mpofu who gave it to Hove.

Dombojena doesn’t have a Zimsec centre and pupils register for exams at Railway Block Primary School, Shurugwi.

Pedzi went to Railway Primary and was told that her school had not processed the registration fees payment and she can therefore not register pupils. Only 17 pupils on BEAM had their registration fees paid.

Investigations revealed that Hove had allegedly used the money for his personal business. Masvingo Mirror