SCHOOL GIRL TAKES OWN LIFE OVER CHEATING BOYFRIEND

A 14-year-old Budiriro school girl was found hanging in the bathroom on Friday morning at their lodgings leaving her parents and neighbours in shock.

Alisha Simango, used a cloth, popularly known as zambia, to kill herself and was found hanging by her father.

A Form One student, she is the last born in a family of four. She is yet to be buried as her mother insisted on a post-mortem, which can only be carried out this week.

Prior to her death, Alisha seemed to have mental health issues according to her diary in which she raised issues to do with home and school problems, including being cheated by her boyfriend at school.

In the diary she wrote that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a girl, who hates her.

“My name is Alisha. I was born in 2010, 9 June. Right now, as I am writing It is 2025, 14 March at night. I am 14 years old I don’t know who to trust any more with my secrets as a teen neighbour except for God the Lord whom I pray to.

“There is something going on in my life, school problems. I am in Form One and there is so much happening in my life every night. I am always crying I wish someone was just there to comfort me,” she wrote in part.

While, in the diary, she touched on a number of issues troubling her, her biggest gripe seemed to be about her school boyfriend, who is believed to be son to one of the senior staffers there.

He was allegedly “double crossing” her with a girl from the same school and who never liked her, the breaking point being an alleged kissing incident on Wednesday.

Her father, Simango said he was shocked by the decision to commit suicide, which he had not seen coming. H Metro