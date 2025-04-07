SCHOOL GIRL TAKES OWN LIFE OVER CHEATING BOYFRIEND

A 14-year-old Budiriro school girl was found hanging in the bathroom on Friday morning at their lodgings leaving her parents and neighbours in shock.
Alisha Simango,
used a cloth, popularly known as zambia, to kill herself and was found hanging
by her father.
A Form One
student, she is the last born in a family of four. She is yet to be buried as
her mother insisted on a post-mortem, which can only be carried out this week.
Prior to her
death, Alisha seemed to have mental health issues according to her diary in
which she raised issues to do with home and school problems, including being
cheated by her boyfriend at school.
In the diary
she wrote that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a girl, who hates her.
“My name is
Alisha. I was born in 2010, 9 June. Right now, as I am writing It is 2025, 14
March at night. I am 14 years old I don’t know who to trust any more with my
secrets as a teen neighbour except for God the Lord whom I pray to.
“There is
something going on in my life, school problems. I am in Form One and there is
so much happening in my life every night. I am always crying I wish someone was
just there to comfort me,” she wrote in part.
While, in the
diary, she touched on a number of issues troubling her, her biggest gripe
seemed to be about her school boyfriend, who is believed to be son to one of
the senior staffers there.
He was
allegedly “double crossing” her with a girl from the same school and who never
liked her, the breaking point being an alleged kissing incident on Wednesday.
Her father,
Simango said he was shocked by the decision to commit suicide, which he had not
seen coming. H Metro
