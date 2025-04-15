SCHOOL HEAD, FOUR TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR FRAUD

Kumalo Primary School headmistress, Stella Mhlanga (63), is expected to appear in court alongside four other staff members following their arrest for the alleged embezzlement of school funds.
The arrests
follow an audit by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, which
uncovered serious financial irregularities at the school.
Mhlanga was
arrested on Monday afternoon together with her deputy, Enelesi Sibanda (56) and
teachers Nombulelo Maiswe (57), Rumbidzai Magwaku (36) and Siphatheleni Sibanda
(52).
The five are
facing fraud charges.
The matter
first came to light in February when the School Development Committee (SDC)
flagged inconsistencies in the school’s financial records.
These
irregularities prompted a Government-led audit, which subsequently led to the
arrest of the suspects.
Bulawayo
provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed
the arrests and provided details on how the alleged fraud was uncovered.
“Sometime in
January this year, a workshop for Government bursars was held in Inyathi,
organised by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. During the
session, facilitators asked bursars with unbalanced books to come forward. One
of the suspects, Magwaku, stood up, raising suspicions,” said Asst Insp
Msebele.
She added that
during a break, another bursar approached Magwaku to enquire further but
Magwaku became evasive. Upon returning to Kumalo Primary School, a Government
bursar examined the school’s financial records and discovered that US$2 000 was
missing.
A deeper review
revealed significant misappropriation of funds involving multiple staff
members.
According to
Asst Insp Msebele, Mhlanga allegedly signed for US$7 835 in levy payments but
only banked US$2 727, with the remaining US$5
108 reportedly converted to personal use.
Maiswe is
alleged to have signed for US$2 574 but banked only US$20, leaving US$2 554
unaccounted for.
Magwaku
reportedly failed to account for US$502 she collected from pupils, while the
two Sibandas are accused of converting US$1 091 and US$630 respectively, to
their own use. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment