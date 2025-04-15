SCHOOL HEAD, FOUR TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR FRAUD

Kumalo Primary School headmistress, Stella Mhlanga (63), is expected to appear in court alongside four other staff members following their arrest for the alleged embezzlement of school funds.

The arrests follow an audit by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, which uncovered serious financial irregularities at the school.

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday afternoon together with her deputy, Enelesi Sibanda (56) and teachers Nombulelo Maiswe (57), Rumbidzai Magwaku (36) and Siphatheleni Sibanda (52).

The five are facing fraud charges.

The matter first came to light in February when the School Development Committee (SDC) flagged inconsistencies in the school’s financial records.

These irregularities prompted a Government-led audit, which subsequently led to the arrest of the suspects.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrests and provided details on how the alleged fraud was uncovered.

“Sometime in January this year, a workshop for Government bursars was held in Inyathi, organised by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. During the session, facilitators asked bursars with unbalanced books to come forward. One of the suspects, Magwaku, stood up, raising suspicions,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She added that during a break, another bursar approached Magwaku to enquire further but Magwaku became evasive. Upon returning to Kumalo Primary School, a Government bursar examined the school’s financial records and discovered that US$2 000 was missing.

A deeper review revealed significant misappropriation of funds involving multiple staff members.

According to Asst Insp Msebele, Mhlanga allegedly signed for US$7 835 in levy payments but only banked US$2 727, with the remaining US$5 108 reportedly converted to personal use.

Maiswe is alleged to have signed for US$2 574 but banked only US$20, leaving US$2 554 unaccounted for.

Magwaku reportedly failed to account for US$502 she collected from pupils, while the two Sibandas are accused of converting US$1 091 and US$630 respectively, to their own use. Chronicle