NEW MANICALAND WOMEN'S LEAGUE BOSS CONFIRMED

Zanu PF has
endorsed the election of Cde Dorothy Mabika as the substantive chairperson of
the Women’s League in Manicaland Province. Cde Mabika was elected by the Zanu
PF Manicaland Women’s League executive on April 6.
She replaces
Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who was suspended last year by the party from holding
any position for two years. Zanu PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel
Chinomona confirmed the development in a memo addressed to Manicaland
provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza.
The memo was
also copied to the party’s Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, National Political
Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Women’s League Secretary for Administration
Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, Cde Mabika, and Cde Mercy Sacco, who was also eyeing the
post.
“We would like
to inform you that the Women’s League received a report on the co-option of the
Manicaland Provincial Women’s League chairwoman conducted in April 2025. Cde
Mabika emerged the winner. We are writing to confirm and endorse Cde Mabika as
the substantive provincial chairwoman for Manicaland Province with immediate
effect,” reads the memo.
Cde Mabika, a
seasoned cadre, has previously served as Zanu PF Manicaland deputy chairperson.
On the day of her election, she expressed gratitude and humility. As she takes
on her new role, Cde Mabika seeks to enhance the welfare of women in Manicaland
through various empowerment projects, demonstrating her dedication to creating
positive change and improving the lives of those around her.
“I was humbled
by the election and being entrusted with such a powerful position, especially
when I least expected it. I urge women in Manicaland to unite towards a common
goal of strengthening Zanu PF’s presence in the province.
“Let us focus
on economic development, peaceful co-existence, and women’s empowerment.
“We must ensure
women in Manicaland benefit from projects being initiated by President
Mnangagwa and his Government. Empowering women empowers families, provinces,
and nations. We need these projects to impact households, communities, and the
nation. We must promote peace, development, and support women to become
influential figures,” she said.
Cde Mabika
reaffirmed the Women’s League’s commitment to Resolution Number
One, adopted at
last year’s conference in Bulawayo, which seeks to extend President Mnangagwa’s
term of office until 2030, so he can continue implementing his developmental
initiatives.
She emphasised
that President Mnangagwa’s leadership was crucial for Zimbabwe’s economic
growth and peace, and believes extending his term will ensure continuity and
stability, enabling the country to build upon the progress made so far. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment