NEW MANICALAND WOMEN'S LEAGUE BOSS CONFIRMED

Zanu PF has endorsed the election of Cde Dorothy Mabika as the substantive chairperson of the Women’s League in Manicaland Province. Cde Mabika was elected by the Zanu PF Manicaland Women’s League executive on April 6.

She replaces Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who was suspended last year by the party from holding any position for two years. Zanu PF Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona confirmed the development in a memo addressed to Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza.

The memo was also copied to the party’s Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, Cde Mabika, and Cde Mercy Sacco, who was also eyeing the post.

“We would like to inform you that the Women’s League received a report on the co-option of the Manicaland Provincial Women’s League chairwoman conducted in April 2025. Cde Mabika emerged the winner. We are writing to confirm and endorse Cde Mabika as the substantive provincial chairwoman for Manicaland Province with immediate effect,” reads the memo.

Cde Mabika, a seasoned cadre, has previously served as Zanu PF Manicaland deputy chairperson. On the day of her election, she expressed gratitude and humility. As she takes on her new role, Cde Mabika seeks to enhance the welfare of women in Manicaland through various empowerment projects, demonstrating her dedication to creating positive change and improving the lives of those around her.

“I was humbled by the election and being entrusted with such a powerful position, especially when I least expected it. I urge women in Manicaland to unite towards a common goal of strengthening Zanu PF’s presence in the province.

“Let us focus on economic development, peaceful co-existence, and women’s empowerment.

“We must ensure women in Manicaland benefit from projects being initiated by President Mnangagwa and his Government. Empowering women empowers families, provinces, and nations. We need these projects to impact households, communities, and the nation. We must promote peace, development, and support women to become influential figures,” she said.

Cde Mabika reaffirmed the Women’s League’s commitment to Resolution Number

One, adopted at last year’s conference in Bulawayo, which seeks to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office until 2030, so he can continue implementing his developmental initiatives.

She emphasised that President Mnangagwa’s leadership was crucial for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and peace, and believes extending his term will ensure continuity and stability, enabling the country to build upon the progress made so far. Herald