ZACC ARRESTS MANYENYENI

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Harare City Council Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni and ex-Acting Town Clerk Josephine Ncube on charges of criminal abuse of duty.
According to
ZACC, the two suspects are alleged to have unlawfully amended a land
development agreement between the City of Harare and Shelter Zimbabwe, costing
the city an estimated US$20 million in revenue.
Sometime in
2013, Harare City Council entered into an agreement authorising the development
of 1 500 residential stands on 657 hectares in Tafara, Mabvuku, with Shelter
Zimbabwe responsible for infrastructure.
Under the
original terms, the Council was to allocate and sell the stands after servicing
and reimburse Shelter Zimbabwe thereafter.
However, in
2017, Ncube and Manyenveni allegedly altered the agreement and authorised
Shelter Zimbabwe to sell un-serviced stands.
Shelter
Zimbabwe allegedly sold the stands but failed to develop the land and remit the
money to the local authority.
The accused
persons are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrate’s Court this Wednesday.
ZBC
