ZACC ARRESTS MANYENYENI

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Harare City Council Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni and ex-Acting Town Clerk Josephine Ncube on charges of criminal abuse of duty.

According to ZACC, the two suspects are alleged to have unlawfully amended a land development agreement between the City of Harare and Shelter Zimbabwe, costing the city an estimated US$20 million in revenue.

Sometime in 2013, Harare City Council entered into an agreement authorising the development of 1 500 residential stands on 657 hectares in Tafara, Mabvuku, with Shelter Zimbabwe responsible for infrastructure.

Under the original terms, the Council was to allocate and sell the stands after servicing and reimburse Shelter Zimbabwe thereafter.

However, in 2017, Ncube and Manyenveni allegedly altered the agreement and authorised Shelter Zimbabwe to sell un-serviced stands.

Shelter Zimbabwe allegedly sold the stands but failed to develop the land and remit the money to the local authority.

The accused persons are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrate’s Court this Wednesday. ZBC