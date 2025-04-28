RESIDENTS FUME OVER BYO COUNCIL'S HUGE DELEGATION TO SA

A storm is brewing at Bulawayo City Council (BCC) following revelations that 25 officials, including councillors and senior management, are set to travel to South Africa for a controversial water utility fact-finding mission, despite fierce opposition from residents and some councillors.

The trip, scheduled for Friday, will see the delegation — comprising council committee chairpersons, senior management, a transition technical team, consultants, and two Ministry of Local Government and Public Works officials — visit Johannesburg Water to learn about its governance structure and operations.

This comes despite public consultations showing that a majority of residents are opposed to the proposed creation of a new water utility authority for Bulawayo. According to minutes from a recent general purposes committee meeting, the objectives of the visit are to gain experience from a water and sanitation utility with similar characteristics and challenges as the envisaged utility for the City of Bulawayo.

“The broad learning visit objectives are to gain experience from a water and sanitation utility with similar characteristics and challenges as the envisaged utility for the City of Bulawayo, gaining insight and knowledge on the governance structure of Johannesburg Water,” read the minutes.

Johannesburg authorities have reportedly agreed to host the 25-member delegation. The council delegation includes 10 councillors, among them committee chairpersons such as Clr Mpumelelo Moyo (finance and development), Clr Royini Delete (environmental management and engineering services), Clr Ntombizodwa Khumalo (health, housing and education), and Clr Dumisani Netha (town lands and planning).

The mayor, Clr David Coltart, and his deputy, Clr Edwin Ndlovu, are also among those listed to travel. However, leaked messages from a councillors’ WhatsApp group reveal deep divisions within council ranks. In the messages, Clr Coltart expressed concern over the size of the delegation, warning that the public would perceive it as insensitive at a time when residents are grappling with severe water shortages.

“Aside from who goes, we need to understand that the public will view us sending a delegation of 29 in a very bad light,” Clr Coltart wrote, suggesting that only a handful of engineers and selected councillors should make the trip.

“In my view, only our water engineers and a few selected councillors should go. I would prefer a delegation of no more than eight people. There is simply no need for me or the town clerk to travel.”

Clr Coltart further argued that, with most residents struggling without regular water supplies, it would be irresponsible to spend significant ratepayer funds on a large trip.

“We must understand as elected councillors that the public will view a large delegation in an exceptionally poor light,” he said.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Clr Coltart confirmed the trip but said discussions about the size and composition of the delegation were ongoing.

“It is still being debated. There is some truth in the fact that we need to have a look at Johannesburg Water, but the size and composition of the delegation hasn’t been finalised,” he said.

Acting Director of Water and Sanitation, Engineer Kwanele Sibanda, recently clarified during a stakeholder consultative meeting that the establishment of a water and sanitation utility in Bulawayo is intended to improve service delivery, attract funding and investment, enhance accountability, reduce water shortages,and boost efficiency, rather than privatising water services.

BCC has proposed the formation of a Private Limited Corporate Organisation, aimed at unlocking external financing opportunities, with US$17 million earmarked to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure.

The initiative seeks to tackle long-standing infrastructure challenges and is expected to benefit from the technical expertise and resources of partners such as the Veolia Environment Institute (VEI).

The proposed utility would function as a specialised, professionally managed entity wholly owned by the City of Bulawayo to improve operational efficiency and service delivery. Chronicle