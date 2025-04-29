ATTEMPTED MURDER : CHINESE DUO CLEARED

A Chinese duo that was in an attempted murder storm was yesterday acquitted after the court granted their application for discharge at the close of the State case.

The duo Hui Xiang and Zhao Yunfeng was accused of assaulting Xu Jinx the Director for Su Li Da Mining company.

Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa ruled that the State’s evidence was marred with inconsistencies, which proved that the allegations were fabricated.

He ruled that it was clear that Jinx fabricated the allegations because he did not want to pay what he owed to the duo, who are his associates.

Claims were that on July 26, the duo went to Jinx’s house and demanded for their money.

An argument ensued and a fight broke out.

Jinxi is facing criminal charges on a number of fronts.

In one of the cases, he is accused of defrauding a fellow Chinese businessman of US$15 900 in a botched chrome deal.

The complainant is Yan Chen.

Allegations are that in April last year, Jinx approached Chen and advised him that he was the director of Santle Mvurwi Mine and he could supply him with Chromium Ore at a favourable price.

Jinx went on to make an offer that he would sell him 35 trucks by 30 tonnes of Chromium Ore at a cost of US$ 20 900.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chen accepted this offer and paid US$15 900 as an initial deposit.

The remaining balance would be paid upon collection of the Chromium Ore at Santle Mvurwi Mine.

The court heard that Chen then travelled to Santle Mvurwi Mine to collect the chromium ore, which he had paid for.

He did not get the product he had bought and had to wait for six months without receiving the chromium ore.

Jinx kept on making excuses that the paperwork was still being sorted out.

Chen came back to Harare and filed a police report at ZRP Borrowdale.

He suffered an actual prejudice of US$15 900 and nothing was recovered.

In the first case, which was brought to court in August last year, Jinx was accused of defrauding Qingu Investments (Pvt) Ltd of US$72 000 in a similar transaction.

Both matters are still pending. Herald