ATTEMPTED MURDER : CHINESE DUO CLEARED

A Chinese duo that was in an attempted murder storm was yesterday acquitted after the court granted their application for discharge at the close of the State case.
The duo Hui
Xiang and Zhao Yunfeng was accused of assaulting Xu Jinx the Director for Su Li
Da Mining company.
Harare regional
magistrate Clever Tsikwa ruled that the State’s evidence was marred with
inconsistencies, which proved that the allegations were fabricated.
He ruled that
it was clear that Jinx fabricated the allegations because he did not want to
pay what he owed to the duo, who are his associates.
Claims were
that on July 26, the duo went to Jinx’s house and demanded for their money.
An argument
ensued and a fight broke out.
Jinxi is facing
criminal charges on a number of fronts.
In one of the
cases, he is accused of defrauding a fellow Chinese businessman of US$15 900 in
a botched chrome deal.
The complainant
is Yan Chen.
Allegations are
that in April last year, Jinx approached Chen and advised him that he was the
director of Santle Mvurwi Mine and he could supply him with Chromium Ore at a
favourable price.
Jinx went on to
make an offer that he would sell him 35 trucks by 30 tonnes of Chromium Ore at
a cost of US$ 20 900.
Acting on the
misrepresentation, Chen accepted this offer and paid US$15 900 as an initial
deposit.
The remaining
balance would be paid upon collection of the Chromium Ore at Santle Mvurwi
Mine.
The court heard
that Chen then travelled to Santle Mvurwi Mine to collect the chromium ore,
which he had paid for.
He did not get
the product he had bought and had to wait for six months without receiving the
chromium ore.
Jinx kept on
making excuses that the paperwork was still being sorted out.
Chen came back
to Harare and filed a police report at ZRP Borrowdale.
He suffered an
actual prejudice of US$15 900 and nothing was recovered.
In the first
case, which was brought to court in August last year, Jinx was accused of
defrauding Qingu Investments (Pvt) Ltd of US$72 000 in a similar transaction.
Both matters
are still pending. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment