COPS HUNT FOR KILLER BROTHER



Police are still looking for information which might lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube (27) on allegations of stabbing and killing his brother Pardon Ncube (30) in Mufakose, Harare, last week.

The incident occurred on April 23 at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre after the two brothers were involved in an argument, which degenerated into a fight.

Prince allegedly drew a knife and stabbed his brother who later died on his way to the hospital.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube aged 27, who is being sought in connection with the murder of his brother, Pardon Ncube aged 30, which occurred on April 23, 2025, at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre, Mufakose. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area along Jason Moyo Road, Eastview, on April 23.

A yet-to-be-identified woman was found dead with stab wounds all over her body after being attacked by unknown suspects. Herald