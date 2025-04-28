COPS HUNT FOR KILLER BROTHER

Police are still looking for information which might lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube (27) on allegations of stabbing and killing his brother Pardon Ncube (30) in Mufakose, Harare, last week.
The incident
occurred on April 23 at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre after the two brothers were
involved in an argument, which degenerated into a fight.
Prince
allegedly drew a knife and stabbed his brother who later died on his way to the
hospital.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“Police in
Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Prince
Ncube aged 27, who is being sought in connection with the murder of his
brother, Pardon Ncube aged 30, which occurred on April 23, 2025, at Gwenyambira
Shopping Centre, Mufakose. Anyone with information to report at any nearest
police station,” he said.
Meanwhile,
police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the
investigation of a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area along Jason
Moyo Road, Eastview, on April 23.
A
yet-to-be-identified woman was found dead with stab wounds all over her body
after being attacked by unknown suspects. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment