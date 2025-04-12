ABUSED GIRL : NO US$400 FOR DNA TESTS

An investigation to establish the paternity of kids born to a Gutu girl allegedly abused by her violent biological father since she was 16 has collapsed because the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) cannot get US$400 to carry out DNA tests, reliable sources have informed The Mirror.
Sources told
The Mirror that ZRP, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and ZGC agreed to
take the girl from Chiguhune in Ward 2 Gutu, her kids and the biological father
for DNA tests in order to confirm the biological father. The DNA results are
necessary to prosecute the father.
Investigations
into the matter started following an outcry by neighbours that the woman who is
now 25 was raped by her father since she was 16.
However, the
case has been suspended because ZGC has failed to raise US$400 for paternity
tests and is now appealing to well-wishers for the money. The paternity tests
are supposed to be carried out by the National Blood Service Zimbabwe.
Also of concern
to child-related organisations is that the victim’s twin sisters who are in
Form 4 and are witnesses to the case had to be moved away from home last year
to protect them from physical abuse by their father. They have stopped going to
school as they stay with a distant relative in Harare.
ZGC is a
Constitutional commission established by Government to deal with matters
affecting children and women. It is one of the five Independent commissions and
all are broke as the country goes through one of its worst economic crises with
inflation standing at 57.50 % according to Trading Economics. The Commissions
are failing to fulfil their mandate because there is no funding coming from
Government.
ZGC Chief
Executive Officer, Virginia Muwanigwa confirmed the financial state of her
organisation adding that she is waiting for resources for the tests to be
carried out.
“Resources are
not yet available so that tests can be carried out. Our office in Masvingo has
since appealed to the business community and well-wishers for the money to have
tests done,” she said.
The Deputy
Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa said he
would rather not comment but advised the reporter to trace money from treasury
to the Commission and see where it went to.
“I am not going
to comment, you can trace the flows of the money that is disbursed,” said
Mnangagwa.
The Mirror
broke the story following an outcry by Chiguhune villagers who complained
against the alleged abuse of the girl. They alleged that the father who cannot
be named for ethical reasons was caught on numerous occasions in compromising
positions with her daughter but no one has evidence that they had sex hence the
need to carry out DNA tests. Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Police
spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were futile.
Department of
Social Development Masvingo Provincial head Stanslous Sanyangowe said he was
out of office when contacted for a comment.
Shamwari
Yemwanasikana director Ekenia Chifamba urged Government and donors operating in
the country to prioritise the increase in DNA facilities that are provided by
the Police to be available in all provinces.
“We acknowledge
and appreciate efforts made by Government to put in place policies that protect
our young women and girls, particularly survivors of gender based violence. We
are aware that it is expensive in Zimbabwe to get DNA support from other professional
institutions which in turn delays justice to take place.
“Our plea to
the Government is that they join hands with institutions such as the National
University of Science and Technology (NUST) and others that offer DNA support
to expedite this and offer the service for free so that we don’t have to wait
and allow for the already existing challenges being faced by the young
girls,”said Chifamba.
Female Students
Network Trust (FSNT) executive director Evernice Munando said it is sad that
there are no funds for the DNA tests and that the siblings are missing school
whilst the alleged perpetrator is at home.
“It is not fair
for the siblings who have been removed from the home because of an abuse that
happened between their sister and their father. They have been displaced to a
place where they can’t access education. It is an extreme violation of their
rights to education and hence they cannot be disadvantaged because of
circumstances that would have happen in the house.,” said Munando. Masvingo
Mirror
