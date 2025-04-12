ABUSED GIRL : NO US$400 FOR DNA TESTS

An investigation to establish the paternity of kids born to a Gutu girl allegedly abused by her violent biological father since she was 16 has collapsed because the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) cannot get US$400 to carry out DNA tests, reliable sources have informed The Mirror.

Sources told The Mirror that ZRP, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and ZGC agreed to take the girl from Chiguhune in Ward 2 Gutu, her kids and the biological father for DNA tests in order to confirm the biological father. The DNA results are necessary to prosecute the father.

Investigations into the matter started following an outcry by neighbours that the woman who is now 25 was raped by her father since she was 16.

However, the case has been suspended because ZGC has failed to raise US$400 for paternity tests and is now appealing to well-wishers for the money. The paternity tests are supposed to be carried out by the National Blood Service Zimbabwe.

Also of concern to child-related organisations is that the victim’s twin sisters who are in Form 4 and are witnesses to the case had to be moved away from home last year to protect them from physical abuse by their father. They have stopped going to school as they stay with a distant relative in Harare.

ZGC is a Constitutional commission established by Government to deal with matters affecting children and women. It is one of the five Independent commissions and all are broke as the country goes through one of its worst economic crises with inflation standing at 57.50 % according to Trading Economics. The Commissions are failing to fulfil their mandate because there is no funding coming from Government.

ZGC Chief Executive Officer, Virginia Muwanigwa confirmed the financial state of her organisation adding that she is waiting for resources for the tests to be carried out.

“Resources are not yet available so that tests can be carried out. Our office in Masvingo has since appealed to the business community and well-wishers for the money to have tests done,” she said.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa said he would rather not comment but advised the reporter to trace money from treasury to the Commission and see where it went to.

“I am not going to comment, you can trace the flows of the money that is disbursed,” said Mnangagwa.

The Mirror broke the story following an outcry by Chiguhune villagers who complained against the alleged abuse of the girl. They alleged that the father who cannot be named for ethical reasons was caught on numerous occasions in compromising positions with her daughter but no one has evidence that they had sex hence the need to carry out DNA tests. Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were futile.

Department of Social Development Masvingo Provincial head Stanslous Sanyangowe said he was out of office when contacted for a comment.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana director Ekenia Chifamba urged Government and donors operating in the country to prioritise the increase in DNA facilities that are provided by the Police to be available in all provinces.

“We acknowledge and appreciate efforts made by Government to put in place policies that protect our young women and girls, particularly survivors of gender based violence. We are aware that it is expensive in Zimbabwe to get DNA support from other professional institutions which in turn delays justice to take place.

“Our plea to the Government is that they join hands with institutions such as the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and others that offer DNA support to expedite this and offer the service for free so that we don’t have to wait and allow for the already existing challenges being faced by the young girls,”said Chifamba.

Female Students Network Trust (FSNT) executive director Evernice Munando said it is sad that there are no funds for the DNA tests and that the siblings are missing school whilst the alleged perpetrator is at home.

“It is not fair for the siblings who have been removed from the home because of an abuse that happened between their sister and their father. They have been displaced to a place where they can’t access education. It is an extreme violation of their rights to education and hence they cannot be disadvantaged because of circumstances that would have happen in the house.,” said Munando. Masvingo Mirror