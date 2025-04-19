NEWLY MARRIED COUPLE KILLED IN CRASH

A fatal road accident that occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Thursday killed a young couple, which was four months into their marriage, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.
The couple was
among six people who perished on the spot during the road traffic accident at
the 214km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, at an area that has become a
black spot.
They were
identified as Kelvin Chimombe (26) and Charmaine Tembo (18), who got married in
January this year.
Tembo grew up
in Chirundu with her sister Melisa Ushemakota.
Ushemakota
confirmed that her late sister grew up in Chirundu, where she stayed before she
got married.
“I raised her
as my sister and she was a hairdresser in a local saloon,” she said in a
telephone interview. “Our mothers are sisters, so she was close to me. I am
deeply saddened by her death.”
Ushemakota
revealed that the couple was going to Murombedzi in Zvimba district.
“They were going to a memorial service for Kelvin’s uncle,” she said. “We never anticipated that their journey was literally the end of a blossoming marriage of young couple just four months into their marriage. They were snatched from us all. I am at loss of words.” Newsday
