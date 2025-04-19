NEWLY MARRIED COUPLE KILLED IN CRASH

A fatal road accident that occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Thursday killed a young couple, which was four months into their marriage, NewsDay Weekender has gathered.

The couple was among six people who perished on the spot during the road traffic accident at the 214km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, at an area that has become a black spot.

They were identified as Kelvin Chimombe (26) and Charmaine Tembo (18), who got married in January this year.

Tembo grew up in Chirundu with her sister Melisa Ushemakota.

Ushemakota confirmed that her late sister grew up in Chirundu, where she stayed before she got married.

“I raised her as my sister and she was a hairdresser in a local saloon,” she said in a telephone interview. “Our mothers are sisters, so she was close to me. I am deeply saddened by her death.”

Ushemakota revealed that the couple was going to Murombedzi in Zvimba district.

“They were going to a memorial service for Kelvin’s uncle,” she said. “We never anticipated that their journey was literally the end of a blossoming marriage of young couple just four months into their marriage. They were snatched from us all. I am at loss of words.” Newsday