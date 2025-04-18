ED : ZIMBAS ABUSING SOCIAL MEDIA

President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, urging Zimbabweans to remain united and resist divisive narratives propagated by what he called “shadowy elements.”
Speaking at the
45th Independence Day main celebrations held at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe
yesterday, President Mnangagwa commended citizens for their resilience and
loyalty to the nation in the face of online misinformation and manipulation.
“I commend you,
my dear fellow compatriots, both at home and abroad, for remaining vigilant,
patriotic and steadfast, never allowing ourselves to be misled by shadowy
elements with dubious opportunistic agendas,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa delivers his remarks at the 45th Independence celebrations at
Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
President
Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of national unity and development, calling
on every citizen to contribute positively to building Zimbabwe.
“Ngatirambe
takabatana, tichivaka nyika yedu. Tose tine mutoro wekushandira Zimbabwe.
Ngatizivikanwe kuti takashandira dunhu kana nyika yekwedu, nekubatanidza vanhu.
(Let’s keep united, building our country together),” he said.
The President’s
remarks come amid growing concerns over disinformation and inflammatory content
shared on social media platforms, aimed at destabilising communities and
undermining national efforts. Chronicle
