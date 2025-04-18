ED : ZIMBAS ABUSING SOCIAL MEDIA

President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, urging Zimbabweans to remain united and resist divisive narratives propagated by what he called “shadowy elements.”

Speaking at the 45th Independence Day main celebrations held at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe yesterday, President Mnangagwa commended citizens for their resilience and loyalty to the nation in the face of online misinformation and manipulation.

“I commend you, my dear fellow compatriots, both at home and abroad, for remaining vigilant, patriotic and steadfast, never allowing ourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious opportunistic agendas,” he said.

President Mnangagwa delivers his remarks at the 45th Independence celebrations at Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of national unity and development, calling on every citizen to contribute positively to building Zimbabwe.

“Ngatirambe takabatana, tichivaka nyika yedu. Tose tine mutoro wekushandira Zimbabwe. Ngatizivikanwe kuti takashandira dunhu kana nyika yekwedu, nekubatanidza vanhu. (Let’s keep united, building our country together),” he said.

The President’s remarks come amid growing concerns over disinformation and inflammatory content shared on social media platforms, aimed at destabilising communities and undermining national efforts. Chronicle