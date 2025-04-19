BIKITA BOSS IN TROUBLE OVER PIRATING

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is investigating Bikita District Development Coordinator, Bernard Hadzirabwi for using a Government allocated vehicle for pirating.
Local
Government spokesperson Gabriel Masvora confirmed in a statement to Masvingo
Mirror that investigations have been instituted to verify allegations of
pirating using an Isuzu single cab Registration number MLG 164 (Ministry of
Local Government 164)
Allegations are
that on March 31, 2025 at around 7:30am, Hadzirabwi passed through Masvingo
enroute to Nyika Growth Point. In Masvingo, at an authorised stop near the
magistrates courts, Hadzirabwi allegedly picked eight passengers, one got in
front while the other seven jumped at the back and they paid different sums
ranging from US$1 to US$3 as fare.
Asked for a
comment, Hadzirabwi demanded evidence. When The Mirror reporter told him that
she was one of the passengers who paid US$3 and was the last person he dropped
at Nyika Growth Point, he suddenly said he doesn’t give comments to The Mirror.
A Bikita
Minerals employee who dropped at the mine allegedly paid Hadzirabwi US$6.
Hadzirabwi
allegedly picked and dropped passengers all the way from Masvingo to Nyika
Growth Point.
The Masvingo
Mirror reporter was on a business trip to attend a workshop at Nyika.
“Did you see me
using a Government vehicle to pirate. Do you have evidence to that effect? I am
disputing that,” said Hadzirabwi
“We have
instituted our own internal investigations to first establish the facts around
the matter. The use of Government vehicles is guided by a Public Service
Commission policy which stipulates that the vehicles must be used for
Government business and only authorised people are allowed to be ferried in the
said vehicles.
“The Ministry
monitors the movement of our vehicles through use of log books where drivers
have to log in and out when embarking on any journey and we expect the vehicle
to be used exactly for that journey and purpose,” said Masvora. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment