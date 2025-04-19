BIKITA BOSS IN TROUBLE OVER PIRATING

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is investigating Bikita District Development Coordinator, Bernard Hadzirabwi for using a Government allocated vehicle for pirating.

Local Government spokesperson Gabriel Masvora confirmed in a statement to Masvingo Mirror that investigations have been instituted to verify allegations of pirating using an Isuzu single cab Registration number MLG 164 (Ministry of Local Government 164)

Allegations are that on March 31, 2025 at around 7:30am, Hadzirabwi passed through Masvingo enroute to Nyika Growth Point. In Masvingo, at an authorised stop near the magistrates courts, Hadzirabwi allegedly picked eight passengers, one got in front while the other seven jumped at the back and they paid different sums ranging from US$1 to US$3 as fare.

Asked for a comment, Hadzirabwi demanded evidence. When The Mirror reporter told him that she was one of the passengers who paid US$3 and was the last person he dropped at Nyika Growth Point, he suddenly said he doesn’t give comments to The Mirror.

A Bikita Minerals employee who dropped at the mine allegedly paid Hadzirabwi US$6.

Hadzirabwi allegedly picked and dropped passengers all the way from Masvingo to Nyika Growth Point.

The Masvingo Mirror reporter was on a business trip to attend a workshop at Nyika.

“Did you see me using a Government vehicle to pirate. Do you have evidence to that effect? I am disputing that,” said Hadzirabwi

“We have instituted our own internal investigations to first establish the facts around the matter. The use of Government vehicles is guided by a Public Service Commission policy which stipulates that the vehicles must be used for Government business and only authorised people are allowed to be ferried in the said vehicles.

“The Ministry monitors the movement of our vehicles through use of log books where drivers have to log in and out when embarking on any journey and we expect the vehicle to be used exactly for that journey and purpose,” said Masvora. Masvingo Mirror