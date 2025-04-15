BUS AND TRACTOR ASSEMBLY PLANT FOR ZIM

Belarus is expected to establish a bus and tractor assembly plant in the country by December as ties between the two countries continue to grow.

This was disclosed by Mr Pearson Chigiji, the chief director for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at the opening of the senior officials meeting of the Mid-Term Review of the Joint Permanent Commission of Co-operation between Zimbabwe and Belarus in Harare on Monday.

The inaugural JPCC between the two countries was held in Harare last year.

The three-day meeting is being co-chaired by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira and his Belarussian counterpart, Mr Maxim Ryzhenkov.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is deeply appreciative of the decision by the Government of Belarus to make Zimbabwe its industrial manufacturing hub for the region. This is exemplified by the projected establishment of the bus assembly, tractor assembly and the beneficiation of other minerals that include lithium, projects which are set to begin operations by December this year,” Mr Chigiji said.

Belarus has already supplied the country with trucks and tractors under mechanisation programmes for mining and agriculture as well as fire-fighting equipment.

Both nations were implored to take advantage of close ties between President Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart, President Alexandr Lukashenko to strengthen their relations.

“We must seize this rare opportunity to engage at a strategic level as it is through such engagements that we may chart a path towards tangible and mutually beneficial cooperation between our nations. It is imperative that we ensure that what we agree upon today (Monday) is not only captured in written agreements, but most importantly, that it is implemented on the ground. Failure to do so would render our deliberations unproductive and void. The agenda before us serves as a guide for our discussions.

“However, it should not constrain us to these matters alone. Let us remain open to discussing any other issues of mutual interest as our partnership continues to evolve,” Mr Chigiji said.

Mr Chigiji also commended their close collaboration in the international arena. Both of our countries are staunch advocates in upholding the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.

“We firmly oppose the use of sanctions, threats, coercion and force as means of addressing international issues. It is our strong belief that diplomatic dialogue, respect for sovereignty and adherence to international law must guide the actions of our nations.

“Despite facing various sanctions and other restrictive measures imposed by the West, it is gratifying to note that both our economies remain resilient and robust. We continue to stand together in denouncing these illegal, unjustified and unwarranted sanctions imposed on both Zimbabwe and Belarus by Western countries,” he said.

In his remarks, Belarus’ Head of Department of Africa and the Middle East in the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yury Nikolaichik, hailed Zimbabwe’s development trajectory.

“A lot has happened over the past period. We gladly watched the successful holding of the Sadc Summit in Harare, the election of the representative of Zimbabwe (former Sport Minister Kirsty Coventry) as the head of the International Olympic Committee, followed the news of a new record wheat crop – 550 000 tonnes.

“It is nice to see how our friendly country is developing. Belarusian-Zimbabwean cooperation continued at various levels: from the President’s office to ordinary citizens.

“The most important result achieved was the beginning of the supply of equipment within the framework of the third phase of the joint Agricultural Mechanization Facility Programme 2. In accordance with the needs of the Zimbabwean side, significant attention in this phase will be paid to the issues of harvesting and storage of crops,” he said.

Mr Nikolaichik said it was symbolic that the MRT was taking place on the eve of Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence anniversary and the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism in World War II.

“Our peoples know firsthand what the struggle for national liberation is and at what cost the country’s sustainable development is given,” he said. Herald