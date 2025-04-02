HANUTED MAN TAKES OWN LIFE

Mystery surrounds the death of a Harare man who escaped a jail term due to his mental state after the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.
Richard Nenhowe
was pardoned in 2020 by a High Court judge who ruled that he was mentally
unstable when he strangled his girlfriend, Angela Dapi, to death. The two had
planned a weekend getaway at a local hotel where Richard also attempted suicide
after killing Angela.
Richard
received emergency medical attention at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals under
police guard before facing trial.
However, six
years later, Richard, who according to relatives was still haunted by his
actions, committed suicide on Saturday.
A close
relative confirmed the death to H-Metro.
“Yes, its true,
Richard committed suicide on Saturday and we buried him on Sunday.
“He was a
reserved young man, we have lost a son and his death came as a blow to the
whole family.
“We had hoped
he had gotten over some of his issues but it seems he was still fighting his
demons,” said one of Richard’s uncles who spoke on condition of anonymity. At
the time of her death, Angela was a third year Fashion and Design student at
the Chinhoyi University of Technology.
In an earlier
interview, friends of the late Angela described Richard as an abusive man.
It was claimed
that Richard had cheated on Angela and the latter started seeing a classmate
before the former found out.
When the two
were trying to work things out that’s when Richard invited Angela to Harare
where he strangled her to death at Elizabeth Hotel.
Meanwhile, a
close source said Richard would tell them he was seeing Angela’s ghost.
“He would say
that Angela was asking him to go kuno ripa ngozi but since Richard was not
working, his relatives didn’t want to help him.
“So, the ghost
was tormenting him until he committed suicide,” said the source.
The source
added that, by the time he committed suicide, he was hapless.
“Richard
committed suicide while he was having some drinks with some other guys.
“He was not
able to buy some beers for himself.
“She (Angela)
didn’t want him to die, but she wanted Richard kuripa ngozi.
“Four weeks,
achingotambudzika and munhu aiti ndiripei, endai kunababa vangu.
“Richard
aingoti akamwa doro akutochema and akada kurara masikati chero Manheru mukadzi
otouya.
“Kungorara
hope, ma1 atanga mukadzi auya.”
Another close
source said, on the day Richard died, he was having some drinks with his
colleagues. “He drank a pill and died a small distance from the drinking place.
“So, his people
had no mercy when he was being buried, they pushed his coffin, angry that he
could have also killed them had they shared spiked beer.
“He was denying
that he had downed the pills, and he was now vomiting.
“The problem
now is that his ghost might haunt the community while his unresolved crime will
also be a nightmare. We already fear the worst because people battled to remove
his coffin from the hearse,” added the source.
