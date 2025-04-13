MINISTER : ILLEGAL STATE LAND OCCUPIERS TO BE PROSECUTED

All illegal occupiers of State land, particularly in rural areas, must “immediately vacate” or face prosecution, the Government has said.

The authorities are concerned over rising cases of people settling on gazetted land without approval, warning that such actions are criminal under the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act.

In a statement yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka also urged holders of offer letters or permits for A2 settlements to approach Lands offices “to ensure that their title deeds are processed expeditiously”.

“There have been increasing reports of illegal occupation of agricultural land across the country,” Minister Masuka said.

“Once again, may I remind the public that, in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28, it is a crime to occupy rural State land without authority.

“No person may hold, use or occupy gazetted land without lawful authority.

“Such authority can only be granted by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

“All illegal occupiers of such land should, therefore, immediately vacate rural State land.

“Failure to vacate such rural State land may result in prosecution in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act.”

Dr Masuka urged the public to report any suspected cases of illegal occupation to the nearest Ministry of Lands office, police station or via SMS to 0772 169 957.

“May I also take this opportunity to urge all holders of offer letters or permits for A2 settlements to approach their nearest Lands offices to ensure that their title deeds are processed expeditiously,” he said.

“Land is an economic asset for the transformation of our agriculture, and through it, the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Its orderly allocation, settlement and use are cardinal administrative aspects of the land reform revolution, which must be safeguarded for present and future generations.”

The warning comes amid growing concerns that disorganised settlements threaten productivity, environmental sustainability and legacy of the Land Reform Programme.

In recent years, cases of illegal land allocations, particularly by some traditional leaders, have been rising across Zimbabwe’s rural areas.

Some chiefs and village heads, who are custodians of communal land, have been accused of illegally parcelling out State land, including land reserved for agriculture, without approval from the Government.

This has resulted in chaotic settlements, land disputes and unregulated use of land, undermining Government efforts to implement orderly and productive land use.

Authorities have since stepped up efforts to clamp down on such practices. Sunday Mail