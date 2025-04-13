MINISTER : ILLEGAL STATE LAND OCCUPIERS TO BE PROSECUTED

All illegal occupiers of State land, particularly in rural areas, must “immediately vacate” or face prosecution, the Government has said.
The authorities
are concerned over rising cases of people settling on gazetted land without
approval, warning that such actions are criminal under the Gazetted Lands
(Consequential Provisions) Act.
In a statement
yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister
Dr Anxious Masuka also urged holders of offer letters or permits for A2
settlements to approach Lands offices “to ensure that their title deeds are
processed expeditiously”.
“There have
been increasing reports of illegal occupation of agricultural land across the
country,” Minister Masuka said.
“Once again,
may I remind the public that, in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential
Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28, it is a crime to occupy rural State land without
authority.
“No person may
hold, use or occupy gazetted land without lawful authority.
“Such authority
can only be granted by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and
Rural Development.
“All illegal
occupiers of such land should, therefore, immediately vacate rural State land.
“Failure to
vacate such rural State land may result in prosecution in terms of the Gazetted
Lands Act.”
Dr Masuka urged
the public to report any suspected cases of illegal occupation to the nearest
Ministry of Lands office, police station or via SMS to 0772 169 957.
“May I also
take this opportunity to urge all holders of offer letters or permits for A2
settlements to approach their nearest Lands offices to ensure that their title
deeds are processed expeditiously,” he said.
“Land is an
economic asset for the transformation of our agriculture, and through it, the
attainment of Vision 2030.
“Its orderly
allocation, settlement and use are cardinal administrative aspects of the land
reform revolution, which must be safeguarded for present and future
generations.”
The warning
comes amid growing concerns that disorganised settlements threaten
productivity, environmental sustainability and legacy of the Land Reform
Programme.
In recent
years, cases of illegal land allocations, particularly by some traditional
leaders, have been rising across Zimbabwe’s rural areas.
Some chiefs and
village heads, who are custodians of communal land, have been accused of
illegally parcelling out State land, including land reserved for agriculture,
without approval from the Government.
This has
resulted in chaotic settlements, land disputes and unregulated use of land, undermining
Government efforts to implement orderly and productive land use.
Authorities
have since stepped up efforts to clamp down on such practices. Sunday Mail
